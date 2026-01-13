Miami Basketball Takes on Notre Dame on the Road: Live Updates

Pregame:

The Miami Hurricanes look for their 10th straight win and fourth-straight ACC victory as the Jai Lucas era has already been a success. Not only have they played at an elite level, but they have also started to gel better on offense.

However, they are starting to get tested on whether they are a serious team or not due to the teams they are facing at the start of their schedule.

They now face an injured Notre Dame team that still has heart in the way they play the game.

Miami Player to Watch: Tre Donaldson

Donaldson was recently named the ACC player of the week and has been the clutch player for the Hurricanes through three games in conference play. Not only has he been elite, but he has also been a leader of the team during those moments.

Notre Dame Player to Watch: Jalen Haralson

Without their star player, Markus Burton, the Fighting Irish have had to turn towards another player in their rotation. Haralson is the second leading scorer on the team avergin 15 points a game, while also being one of the team's best defenders.

How to Watch: Miami at Notre Dame

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When:Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7:00 p.m/ ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPNU

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25

Arizona (60 first-place votes) Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

Coaches Poll

Arizona (29 first-place votes) Iowa State (1) Michigan (1) UConn Purdue Duke Houston Vanderbilt Gonzaga Nebraska BYU Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech North Carolina Virginia Arkansas Alabama Louisville Florida Clemson Georgia Iowa Utah State Kansas

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU.

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: