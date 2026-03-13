Miami's 'Veteran Experience' Continues to Guide Them To an ACC Championship Game

This was always the road the Miami Hurricanes wanted to be on heading into March.

The Hurricanes are a game away from reaching the ACC Championship as they battle No. 10 Virginia in a rematch from less than three weeks ago. That game came down to the wire thanks to the team's veteran leadership, as head coach Jai Lucas had always envisioned.

"For me, it starts with, one, although they had a tough year last year, the foundation was built with going to the Final Four and going to the Elite 8 the two years before, and I think winning a conference championship, a time for it, I believe, two year," Lucas said. "So that was one. And then the second part was getting the right people in the building, and it always starts and ends with the players."

Those players have been Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson, Ernest Udeh Jr, and Tru Washington. Each was specifically brought in for their talent and experience in tournament situations. Lucas wanted proven winners on the roster, and so far, that has been a success.

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) and teammates talk during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

"For those guys like a Malik and Tru and Tre and Ernest, the core group of transfers and their pedigree and what they come from. Like he was talking about, Tre won everywhere he's been; Big Ten, SEC Championships. Ernest played at Kansas and TCU for two really good coaches.

Tru won two Mountain West championships. And Malik, although they didn't win to the level, he played at Indiana. Which if you've been to Indiana and played at a blue blood and been around it, you know the pressure and the kind of will that has to go in, how much winning means. So all that stuff is important in moments like this, and it all started with them. Then after that, just getting to work."

Winning has always been an important factor for Jai Lucas, but even in his first season, he has proved many wrong. The Hurricanes were viewed as the No. 8 team in the ACC coming into the preseason, and now they are one win away from reaching the championship game.

Now, the same veteran core looks to get the Hurricanes over the hump to make history for the program.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Louisville in the ACC Tournament

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, March 13: Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Saturday, March 14: Championship

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app

ACC Tournament Bracket:

Four remain, but only one will be crowned 🏆



🔗 https://t.co/fzDFT8TCwu pic.twitter.com/nqRr9lhqHL — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 13, 2026

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