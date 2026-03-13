Miami's 'Veteran Experience' Continues to Guide Them To an ACC Championship Game
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This was always the road the Miami Hurricanes wanted to be on heading into March.
The Hurricanes are a game away from reaching the ACC Championship as they battle No. 10 Virginia in a rematch from less than three weeks ago. That game came down to the wire thanks to the team's veteran leadership, as head coach Jai Lucas had always envisioned.
"For me, it starts with, one, although they had a tough year last year, the foundation was built with going to the Final Four and going to the Elite 8 the two years before, and I think winning a conference championship, a time for it, I believe, two year," Lucas said. "So that was one. And then the second part was getting the right people in the building, and it always starts and ends with the players."
Those players have been Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson, Ernest Udeh Jr, and Tru Washington. Each was specifically brought in for their talent and experience in tournament situations. Lucas wanted proven winners on the roster, and so far, that has been a success.
"For those guys like a Malik and Tru and Tre and Ernest, the core group of transfers and their pedigree and what they come from. Like he was talking about, Tre won everywhere he's been; Big Ten, SEC Championships. Ernest played at Kansas and TCU for two really good coaches.
Tru won two Mountain West championships. And Malik, although they didn't win to the level, he played at Indiana. Which if you've been to Indiana and played at a blue blood and been around it, you know the pressure and the kind of will that has to go in, how much winning means. So all that stuff is important in moments like this, and it all started with them. Then after that, just getting to work."
Winning has always been an important factor for Jai Lucas, but even in his first season, he has proved many wrong. The Hurricanes were viewed as the No. 8 team in the ACC coming into the preseason, and now they are one win away from reaching the championship game.
Now, the same veteran core looks to get the Hurricanes over the hump to make history for the program.
How to Watch: Miami vs. Louisville in the ACC Tournament
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Friday, March 13: Semifinals
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Saturday, March 14: Championship
Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app
ACC Tournament Bracket:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5