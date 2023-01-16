Late Basket Propels Miami Columbus Past Sierra Canyon and Bronny James

Article photo of Bronny James; photo credit to Katie Goodale of USA TODAY NETWORK.

The Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. did not disappoint, as the game between Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus went down to the wire.

Bronny James and his Sierra Canyon team led Christopher Columbus down the stretch, but let a 10-point lead slip away. A missed free throw took place in the final moments that could have extended Sierra Canyon’s lead, the real drama unfolded.

Former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer’s son, Cameron Boozer, grabbed the rebound and drove the basketball the length of the court. The ball was knocked away but it found its way to Malik Abdullahi for a layup with a couple of seconds remaining.

The win led to the Explorers being 16-3 on the season. The loss left Sierra Canyon at 17-4.

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound James is of course the son of NBA basketball player Lebron James. He played well in the loss, contributing 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals (SBLive California). He has been ranked the No. 39 player in the country per the 247 Sports composite rankings, for the class of 2023.

While James’ recruitment has been secretive overall, Southern California, Memphis, and Ohio State have been among the programs that offered him.

Cameron, as well as his twin brother Cayden, meanwhile, will not graduate just yet as they have stayed in the class of 2025.

Cameron, a 6-foot-9 and 215-pound forward, has been ranked the No. 1 overall player in the country for 2025, per the 247 composite. Offers have been extended from Miami, Duke, Florida State, Arkansas, and Michigan, among others. He knocked down 18 points and 13 rebounds (SBLive California).

His twin brother, 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Cayden Boozer, has been heavily recruited as well. The No. 24 player in the 247 composite has earned offers from the same list of schools as his brother. Cayden found the bottom of the nets for 11 points and an additional seven rebounds (SBLive California).

