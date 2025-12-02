Miami Football's Recruiting Class Kept Inside Top 10 In Latest Rankings
Where there is smoke, there is always fire. Losing games isn't spontaneous, there are reasons why a team loses. Losses allow programs to identify where it is they need to improve, whether that's positionally on the field or managerially on the sideline.
The two regular season losses Miami Hurricanes football suffered this season to Louisville and SMU ended up being more catastrophic and heartbreaking than fans could've imagined. The losses gave the college football playoff committee and the ACC reasons to exclude them, despite the Hurricanes having one of the most elite rosters in the entire country.
Despite the underwhelming regular season, the future looks as bright as it has for the past two seasons with the 2026 recruiting class on the way.
A third straight top-15 recruiting class is on the way
There's simply no such thing as having too many talented offensive or defensive linemen. Having depth at those positions pays off most during the playoffs. Cristobal secured the services of the No. 1 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell out of Nixa, Missouri this recruiting cycle.
With the Hurricanes set to potentially lose multiple starters on the offensive line, securing Cantwell is a big victory. Three-year starting offensive tackle and former five-star Francis Mauigoa could declare for the draft after the season's over. Senior tackle Markel Bell is eligible to return next season if he chooses, but Miami isn't taking there chances.
"The Hurricanes are adding pieces to field a dominant offensive line. They could lose several 2025 starters after this season but are adding big men who can step in and project a bright future in the trenches. In addition to landing the top-rated interior OL in the 2025 class, they have added several OLs to their 2026 class, led by No. 1 tackle Jackson Cantwell."- ESPN's Craig Haubert
The interior offensive lineman referred to above is likely former four-star interior offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli.
ESPN kept the Miami Hurricanes at No. 9 in their list of top-70 recruiting classes. With 13 of the 300 SC Next 300 commits slated to play ball in Coral Gables, Miami fans have more to be excited about as the regular season closes.
More offensive recruits
Miami is clearly invested in developing their own wide receivers for the next few seasons. They've secured the commitments of four-star receivers Somourian Wingo from Saint Augustine, Florida and Milan Paris from Stow, Ohio. Both receivers will tower most of their defenders they line up against. Wingo stands at 6-foot-2 while Paris stands at 6-foot-5.
"QB Dereon Coleman has room for growth but has a quick release and accuracy. The Hurricanes flipped from Georgia a speedy receiving target out of California in Vance Spafford, who won the fastest man competition last summer at the UA Future 50 event."- ESPN's Craig Haubert
With three top-rated receivers joining the young Kadarius Toney is something to be excited about. The more that Miami's own recruits can perform earlier, the less they'll feel the need to invest NIL money into that position. It allows Miami to invest NIL money into more important positions like offensive and defensive line or defensive back.
Defensive recruits
Obtaining the services of Jordan Campbell was another important victory for Cristobal. The local 6-foot-2 edge rusher has room to grow at 220lbs., but his athleticism and versatility has shined throughout his high school career. Campbell is a four-star from Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida.
Keyshawn Stancil is a four-star defensive tackle from Clayton, North Carolina and four-star safety JJ Dunnigan from Manhattan, Kansas is headed to Coral Gables soon as well.