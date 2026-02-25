Miami Dominates on the Glass, Winning Its First Game in Three Years Over Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles (14-14, 7-8 ACC) have owned the Miami Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 ACC) in basketball for the past two decades. They had won the last six matchups between the programs, and the last 17 of 19 games before entering this game against the Canes.

Miami put an end to that curse, for now, dominating on the glass while also having stellar performances from their seniors, winning on the road for a potential quad-one win, 83-73.

This is also the first Canes victory over the Seminoles in over three years.

The first Miami win against Florida State in 3 years. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) February 25, 2026

The Hurricanes saw everything from the Seminoles, who challenged the Canes for the 50 minutes of the game, before Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Tre Donaldson took over in their own fashion.

Reneau finished with another double-double, scoring 22 points and snatching 12 rebounds, none bigger than the offensive rebounds he grabbed.

Dominating the glass has been the Canes' bread and butter all season, and it was the catalyst lifting them to victory over the Noles. Offensively, UM drowned FSU, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and scoring 25 points off of them.

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) goes up for a dunk against Florida State Seminoles guard Laje Jones (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Most came from Reneau, while the other came from the center of Udeh. However, his presence was felt defensively in the final five minutes. The Noles began to surge against the Canes with less than eight minutes remaining in the game, and even tied the score 57-57.

However, Miami went on a 16-5 run that shut down FSU along with three monster blocks from Udeh.

It also helps when the hometown kid, Tre Donaldson, made it his mission to get the win over the team that failed to recruit him out of Florida State Senior High School.

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) celebrates a three point shot during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Donaldson finished the game with 21 points, knocking down four three-pointers, dishing out six assists, continuing his streak of great games, and leading the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes also saw a great game from their "X-Factor" off the bench, Tru Washington.

Washington continues to highlight why he was so important in his return, and in this game, he finished with 11 points, knocking down two three-pointers, seven rebounds, and most importantly, four steals. Miami also survived another scare from Shelton Henderson, who looked like he was done for the season, grabbing at his right knee.

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the talented freshman returned to the floor but finished the game with only 10 points, grabbing six rebounds but turning the ball over five times, leading Miami to a bad day holding on to the rock.

The Canes will return home to close out the series against Boston College on Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ACCN.

