Miami Forward Named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List

University of Miami graduate transfer Ra Shaya Kyle was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Justice Sandle

Oct 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Ra Shaya Kyle answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Ra Shaya Kyle answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
The award is presented annually to the nation’s best center in Division I women’s basketball. 

A transfer from Florida, Kyle was in the SEC’s top 10 for rebounding at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Kyle also led Florida in field goal percentage, yielding a 59.5 percent. 

A walking double-double, the Marion, Indiana, native hit double figures in both scoring and rebounding in more than 50 percent of her contests at Florida. 

Miami tips off the season Monday, welcoming Hofstra to the Watsco Center for a 5 p.m. tip. 

Full List of the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates*

Lara Rohkohl 

BYU

Sakima Walker

Cal

Audi Crooks

Iowa State

Clara Strack 

Kentucky

Laura Ziegler

Louisville

Kate Koval

LSU

Ra Shayla Kyle

Miami

Ashley Sofilkanich

Michigan

Tilda Trygger

NC State

Megan Nestor

North Texas

Raegan Beers

Oklahoma

Gracie Merkle

Penn State

Madina Okot

South Carolina

Brooklyn Meyer

South Dakota State

Kennedy Umeh 

Stanford

Breya Cunningham

Texas 

Lauren Ware

Texas A&M

Lauren Betts

UCLA

Serah Williams

UConn

Aalyah Del Rosario 

Vanderbilt

Last season was a down year for both basketball programs. For Miami's women's basketball, it was Tricia Cullop's first season after spending years at Toledo.

She did not have a lot of transfers in, but she dealt with the fallout of the Cavinder Twin era and is now building the program how she sees fit.

With a top ten high school recruiting class and a top 15 transfer portal class, Cullop is on pace to improve the program and return it to its consistent former self as an ACC Championship contender and NCAA tournament resident.

Tricia, you brought in the 15th ranked portal class consisting of seven players and combined that with the No. 10 ranked freshman class by ESPN-W. A lot of excitement in Miami right now. What should we expect from this team?

Number one, we're bigger, faster, and stronger, which is music to my ears because this league is that.Secondly, we can play fast offensively, and we can play aggressive defensively. We have the depth to sustain the level of play that we want to. That will be exciting for our fans.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

