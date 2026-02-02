Miami Freshmen Ascend as Tournament Hopes Grow Stronger

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC)have lost the last three of five games of their schedule. Games that could have been massive resume boosters have turned into losses, including two bad home losses against Florida State and California.

Giving away quad-one victories continues to hurt, but the Canes are 2-3 in quad-one games according to the NCAA Net Rankings.

In these games, there is a clear peaking order that is starting to become disruptive. Freshman Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen have become breakout stars, and they are ascending as the Hurricanes' hopes continue to grow as a tournament team.

Against Cal, Henderson had a bounce-back game that allowed him to show more to his game. He was a threat in the midrange, a sign that he has shown all season. He scored eight early points with his consistent attack that allowed him to kickstart the Canes early scoring attack.

This is the part of the development that Lucas has preached over the last few months surrounding Henderson. He is growing into the star player he was meant to be.

The development is a big piece of it," Head coach Jai Lucas said after the Cal loss. "So, you know, those guys and everybody who's here want them to continually get better throughout the year, and show has. You know, he's added more to his game. He's expanded a lot. We're able to post them. And now put him kind of in that mid-post area, like you're saying, with those turnarounds. He had been shooting it at two. So he's continued to get better, which is always a good sign."

The other good sign is Allen's ascent into the starting role over the past three games. He has become a consistent starter for the Canes, who have made offensive waves. He is the ultimate glue guy for the Canes, and Lucas knows that he will only continue to grow as his role continues to elevate.

Dante's always capability to playing like this, you know, just throughout the season, throughout the time, rotations and lineups and things change, it's just a little bigger this time," Lucas said. "Stay and stick and the ability to keep working and just seeing that jump and making that jump, which he has, it's always a positive."

The Hurricanes will have eight days before returning home to face No. 14 North Carolina. They will first head back on the road to face Boston College on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network.

