Miami Allows the Most Points All Season Against Cal, Stacking Another Home Loss

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami winters are even felt inside of Watsco Center as the Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC) fall short with a last-second shot rimming out, allowing the California Golden Bears (16-6, 4-5 ACC) to defeat the Canes 86-85.

As the crowds at Watsco Center increase, the games begin to mean more. This game was a chance to get back on track and win three games in a row. However, Miami found itself in another game, losing in the margins. This time, free-throw shooting became the kryptonite for the budding bubble team.

The first half, however, was a lightshow. It flowed well for both teams, each playing lights-out offense. The defensive effort was not there in the first, in part due to Tru Washington being out for personal reasons, per the team.

"I felt the first half, we both teams really got whatever we wanted on the offensive side of the ball," Lucas said after the defeat."I thought in the second half, we had a stretch where it gave us some cushions, and then towards the end, like the last nine, eight minutes, it came off like a free-throw battle, and the fouls were just being called everywhere, kind of changed the game.

"We missed some. They made theirs, we missed some little plays, some rebounds, had some time to turn over, some little things that add up. And then these games are hard. It's hard to win and know margins. Margins are so slim."

Miami and Cal combined for 65 free throws. The first half saw 18 points between the two teams. In the second half, both teams were in overtime with 15 minutes left. It would slow down the pace of the game and kill both teams' offensive momentum.

Miami would go on a run to take a nine-point lead, but similar to the last game, the Golden Bears chipped away, knocking down a three-pointer to take the lead 82-81.

In the closing stretches of the game, the Hurricanes still had a chance to win. Tre Donaldson finished with 14 points and had a chance to take the lead, but his shot rimmed. It was the same for Shelton Henderson.

After a missed shot and a failed rebound, the Canes had a prayer announced as the player of the game, John Camden, missed two free throws, gifting UM a chance to take the lead on a fast break.

The Hurricanes are one of the best fast-break teams in the country, but in one of his first questionable coaching decisions of the season, Lucas called a timeout, one that he planned if the prayer was answered. It just took too much time off the clock for it to happen.

Henderson had a full head of steam in transition, finishing with a dunk, but the timeout had already been called.

"You want to make sure you get a quality shot," Lucas said. "You want to make sure if something happens, you have a plan, like you foul right away, being next to you, maybe extend the game a little bit, you know, the situation would have been a free throw. If it was a turnover or something, I may not called it, but would it be a mystery or that being able to get back and not have anybody on the line? I just kind of felt it was the best time."

The Canes would end up getting the shot they wanted again at the rim, but similar to Donaldson, Henderson would have his shot rim out as the game expired.

Those margins came down to the Canes missing 10 free throws in a one-point game, compared to the Golden Bears missing eight.

The Hurricanes will now have 10 days before returning home to face No. 14 North Carolina. They will first head back on the road to face Boston College on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network.

