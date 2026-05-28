Miami's Jai Lucas Tackles Year Two With A New Roster and New Goal

One good season can set the standard of what the Miami Hurricanes can be for the future under Jai Lucas.

Lucas nearly broke many single-season records as a first-year head coach, but that didn't stop him from learning from mistakes that could have helped him improve the following season. However, he has three returning players, so it is a brand new team for the upstart head coach.

Yeah, for me it's like coaching a whole new team," Lucas said on an appearance on the "Hoops HQ" basketball podcast. "I think something that goes into the past is you have something that fits, and you just try to rinse and repeat. That's kind of how a lot of programs are built. But now with this portal era, you don't know what you're going to get every year. My team looks completely different than before, so I had to build it differently."

Lucas dove into some of his transfer targets and why they fit well with the Canes, starting with his new star point guard, Acaden Lewis.

"It started with being able to get a really good point guard," Lucas said. "We had one last year in Tre Donaldson, and that's where Acaden came into play. Having somebody you feel can run the team, but also has the ability to take over games. Watching his stuff in the portal and doing the analytics, he's one of the best point guards in the country pound for pound with what he's able to do and how he's able to create.

"Like I talked about earlier, we had a prior relationship that went back to when I was at Duke and we recruited him there. So it was kind of an easy recruitment once the portal opened and I was able to talk to him."

Lewis is complemented with the Canes new star defensive anchor Somto Cyril.

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Then I wanted a big, and that's where Somto came in," Lucas continued. "He played for a coach who is on staff now, Eric Pastrana, at Georgia, so that was kind of the relationship built there.

However, the biggest missing link from last season was shooting and depth. Lucas got that and loves how his team feels and looks heading into the summer.

"Once we got those two pieces along with Shelton and Dante, who we had coming back, the one thing I knew we missed last year and needed this year was shooting. That's where Nick Dorn, Brent Bland, DeShawn Goode, and some of these other guys who will be high level complementary pieces came into play with our foundational pieces like Acaden, Shelton, Dante, Somto, those guys.

"Then we wanted to get more depth than we had last year where we played about six or seven. I wanted to be able to play eight plus, maybe nine this year. So we focused on that, focused on the shooting, but also wanted to have size. Nick's size at 6 foot 7 and his ability to shoot, and what he did at Elon and then having it transfer over to what he was able to do in a Power Five conference, I felt was a fit for what we want to do here."

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