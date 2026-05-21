Miami Set to Open Players Era 16 Championship Against Big 12 Riser

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes found themselves playing against some of the top teams in the country early in the season in the first year of the Jai Lucas era. Now with a full season under his belt, Lucas looks to guide his team through more challenges, starting with the Players Era 16 Championship.

The Canes will open the tournament against TCU, and if they pass them, there is a chance they will face off against the reigning national Champion, Michigan or Creighton.

The Hurricanes have rebuilt their roster again and have brought back key players who will push them towards the future. Shelton Henderson has goals of being the ACC Player of the Year, and he has the talent to do it.

Behind him is Dante Allen and a full roster of transfers with experience at the top level. Many players of the year, level players, and all-conference teams fill out the rest of the Canes roster, which has clearly hit the portal for some shooting.

The 🙌 is heading to Vegas 🎰



Our first matchup of @Players_Era is set 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tC1QbSmNZq — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) May 21, 2026

It also helps that ahead of conference play, the Canes will have battled some of the top teams in the country, and have a chance to prove themselves even more after opening the season against the Florida Gators.

The Canes could prove a point in this tournament, showing that they are one of the best teams in the country, and one that everyone should pay attention to this season.

The Full Players Era 16 Championship Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Opening Round Games (All times TBD)

Tennessee vs. Maryland

San Diego State vs. Iowa State

St. John’s vs. Oregon

Louisville vs. Texas Tech

Gonzaga vs. Kansas State

Baylor vs. Alabama

Michigan vs. Creighton

TCU vs. Miami (FL)

Thursday, Nov. 26 (All times TBD)

Semifinal #1 - WINNER (Tennessee/Maryland) vs. WINNER (San Diego State/Iowa State)

Semifinal #2 - WINNER (St. John’s/Oregon) vs. WINNER (Louisville/Texas Tech)

Consolation #1

Consolation #2

Semifinal #3- WINNER (Gonzaga/Kansas State) vs. WINNER (Baylor/Alabama)

Semifinal #4 - WINNER (Michigan/Creighton) vs. WINNER (TCU/Miami)

Consolation #3

Consolation #4

Friday, Nov. 27 (All times TBD)

Bracket #1 Champ – WINNER Semifinal #1 vs. WINNER Semifinal #2

Bracket #2 Champ – WINNER Semifinal #3 vs. WINNER Semifinal #4

Bracket #1 Third Place

Bracket #1 Fifth Place

Bracket #1 Seventh Place

Bracket #2 Third Place

Bracket #2 Fifth Place

Bracket #2 Seventh Place

Saturday, Nov. 28 (Time TBD)

Players Era 16 Championship Game (Michelob ULTRA Arena)

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