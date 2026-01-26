All Hurricanes

Miami's Losing Streak Leaves it Voteless in the Latest Top 25 Polls

What was once a surging Miami basketball team that was on the brink of cracking the top 25 for the first time in two years is now voteless in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25.
Justice Sandle|
Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) shoots against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) shoots against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Before the week started, the Miami Hurricanes had 30 votes to crack the AP and Coaches top 25. Now, after a 1-2 stretch, the Canes have fallen behind in the rankings once again after losing to No. 22 Clemson and a struggling Florida State.

FSU has won the last 15 of 16 games against the Canes, as the rivalry is more lopsided than many believe. However, the Canes bounced back with a road victory over Syracuse, which improves their quad-two record.

This week, the Canes have a chance to get back into ranking talks if they can get back on a streak ahead of playing North Carolina in two weeks.

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Wednesday as the Hurricanes host Stanford at 9 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

The ACC has also improved this season. The conference has five teams in the top 25

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (60), 20-0, 1500
  2. UConn, 19-1, 1402
  3. Michigan, 18-1, 1379
  4. Duke, 18-1, 1326
  5. Nebraska, 20-0, 1283
  6. Gonzaga, 21-1, 1097
  7. Michigan State, 18-2, 1072
  8. Iowa State, 18-2, 1070
  9. Illinois, 17-3, 1060
  10. Houston, 17-2, 983
  11. Texas Tech, 16-4, 939
  12. Purdue, 17-3, 864
  13. BYU, 17-2, 837
  14. Kansas, 15-5, 614
  15. Arkansas, 15-5, 568
  16. North Carolina, 16-4, 528
  17. Virginia, 16-3. 509
  18. Vanderbilt, 17-3, 497
  19. Florida, 14-6, 389
  20. Louisville, 14-5, 297
  21. Saint Louis, 19-1, 286
  22. Clemson, 17-4, 245
  23. Alabama, 13-6, 202
  24. Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 140
  25. St. John's, 15-5, 133

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah St. 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Arizona (31), 20-0, 775
  2. Michigan,18-1, 723
  3. UConn, 19-1, 716
  4. Duke, 18-1, 686
  5. Nebraska, 20-0, 634
  6. Gonzaga, 21-1, 590
  7. Houston, 17-2, 530
  8. Michigan State, 18-2, 526
  9. Iowa State, 18-2, 524
  10. Illinois, 17-3, 520
  11. Texas Tech, 16-4, 485
  12. Purdue, 17-3, 462
  13. BYU, 17-2, 432
  14. Kansas, 15-5, 292
  15. Vanderbilt, 17-3, 287
  16. Arkansas, 15-5, 261
  17. Virginia, 16-3, 258
  18. North Carolina, 16-4, 233
  19. Clemson, 17-4, 200
  20. Louisville, 14-5, 186
  21. Florida, 14-6, 176
  22. Saint Louis, 19-1, 154
  23. Alabama, 13-6, 120
  24. St. John's, 15-5, 95
  25. Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 47
  26. Iowa, 14-5, 47 (tied with Miami-Ohio)

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Georgia.

Others Receiving Votes: Georgia 33; Tennessee 30; Texas A&M 19; Villanova 15; Saint Mary's 9; SMU 4; Kentucky 3; Utah State 2; Liberty 1.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Basketball News:

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball