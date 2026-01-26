Miami's Losing Streak Leaves it Voteless in the Latest Top 25 Polls
Before the week started, the Miami Hurricanes had 30 votes to crack the AP and Coaches top 25. Now, after a 1-2 stretch, the Canes have fallen behind in the rankings once again after losing to No. 22 Clemson and a struggling Florida State.
FSU has won the last 15 of 16 games against the Canes, as the rivalry is more lopsided than many believe. However, the Canes bounced back with a road victory over Syracuse, which improves their quad-two record.
This week, the Canes have a chance to get back into ranking talks if they can get back on a streak ahead of playing North Carolina in two weeks.
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Wednesday as the Hurricanes host Stanford at 9 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.
The ACC has also improved this season. The conference has five teams in the top 25
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (60), 20-0, 1500
- UConn, 19-1, 1402
- Michigan, 18-1, 1379
- Duke, 18-1, 1326
- Nebraska, 20-0, 1283
- Gonzaga, 21-1, 1097
- Michigan State, 18-2, 1072
- Iowa State, 18-2, 1070
- Illinois, 17-3, 1060
- Houston, 17-2, 983
- Texas Tech, 16-4, 939
- Purdue, 17-3, 864
- BYU, 17-2, 837
- Kansas, 15-5, 614
- Arkansas, 15-5, 568
- North Carolina, 16-4, 528
- Virginia, 16-3. 509
- Vanderbilt, 17-3, 497
- Florida, 14-6, 389
- Louisville, 14-5, 297
- Saint Louis, 19-1, 286
- Clemson, 17-4, 245
- Alabama, 13-6, 202
- Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 140
- St. John's, 15-5, 133
Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah St. 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (31), 20-0, 775
- Michigan,18-1, 723
- UConn, 19-1, 716
- Duke, 18-1, 686
- Nebraska, 20-0, 634
- Gonzaga, 21-1, 590
- Houston, 17-2, 530
- Michigan State, 18-2, 526
- Iowa State, 18-2, 524
- Illinois, 17-3, 520
- Texas Tech, 16-4, 485
- Purdue, 17-3, 462
- BYU, 17-2, 432
- Kansas, 15-5, 292
- Vanderbilt, 17-3, 287
- Arkansas, 15-5, 261
- Virginia, 16-3, 258
- North Carolina, 16-4, 233
- Clemson, 17-4, 200
- Louisville, 14-5, 186
- Florida, 14-6, 176
- Saint Louis, 19-1, 154
- Alabama, 13-6, 120
- St. John's, 15-5, 95
- Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 47
- Iowa, 14-5, 47 (tied with Miami-Ohio)
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Georgia.
Others Receiving Votes: Georgia 33; Tennessee 30; Texas A&M 19; Villanova 15; Saint Mary's 9; SMU 4; Kentucky 3; Utah State 2; Liberty 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.