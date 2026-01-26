Miami's Losing Streak Leaves it Voteless in the Latest Top 25 Polls

Before the week started, the Miami Hurricanes had 30 votes to crack the AP and Coaches top 25. Now, after a 1-2 stretch, the Canes have fallen behind in the rankings once again after losing to No. 22 Clemson and a struggling Florida State.

FSU has won the last 15 of 16 games against the Canes, as the rivalry is more lopsided than many believe. However, the Canes bounced back with a road victory over Syracuse, which improves their quad-two record.

This week, the Canes have a chance to get back into ranking talks if they can get back on a streak ahead of playing North Carolina in two weeks.

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Wednesday as the Hurricanes host Stanford at 9 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

The ACC has also improved this season. The conference has five teams in the top 25

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (60), 20-0, 1500 UConn, 19-1, 1402 Michigan, 18-1, 1379 Duke, 18-1, 1326 Nebraska, 20-0, 1283 Gonzaga, 21-1, 1097 Michigan State, 18-2, 1072 Iowa State, 18-2, 1070 Illinois, 17-3, 1060 Houston, 17-2, 983 Texas Tech, 16-4, 939 Purdue, 17-3, 864 BYU, 17-2, 837 Kansas, 15-5, 614 Arkansas, 15-5, 568 North Carolina, 16-4, 528 Virginia, 16-3. 509 Vanderbilt, 17-3, 497 Florida, 14-6, 389 Louisville, 14-5, 297 Saint Louis, 19-1, 286 Clemson, 17-4, 245 Alabama, 13-6, 202 Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 140 St. John's, 15-5, 133

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah St. 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (31), 20-0, 775 Michigan,18-1, 723 UConn, 19-1, 716 Duke, 18-1, 686 Nebraska, 20-0, 634 Gonzaga, 21-1, 590 Houston, 17-2, 530 Michigan State, 18-2, 526 Iowa State, 18-2, 524 Illinois, 17-3, 520 Texas Tech, 16-4, 485 Purdue, 17-3, 462 BYU, 17-2, 432 Kansas, 15-5, 292 Vanderbilt, 17-3, 287 Arkansas, 15-5, 261 Virginia, 16-3, 258 North Carolina, 16-4, 233 Clemson, 17-4, 200 Louisville, 14-5, 186 Florida, 14-6, 176 Saint Louis, 19-1, 154 Alabama, 13-6, 120 St. John's, 15-5, 95 Miami-Ohio, 20-0, 47 Iowa, 14-5, 47 (tied with Miami-Ohio)

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Georgia.

Others Receiving Votes: Georgia 33; Tennessee 30; Texas A&M 19; Villanova 15; Saint Mary's 9; SMU 4; Kentucky 3; Utah State 2; Liberty 1.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Basketball News: