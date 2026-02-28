Miami Puts on a Defensive Clinic Shutting Down Boston College

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Who needs offense when you have one of the best defenses in the conference?

Miami (23-6, 12-4 ACC) suffocated Boston College (10-19, 3-13 ACC) in the team's best conference defensive game of the season, 76-54.

The Hurricanes started the game slowly, like they knew they could dominate the team across from them. After starting the game 8-2, the Hurricanes battled back, showcasing their defensive aura, beginning with star center Ernest Udeh Jr.

Udeh effected the game blocking shots, stealing the ball, and just his phyical pressense that even forced a Eagles dunk to fly off the rim.

"I think from me, defense is always been just an instinctive thing for me," Udeh said. "And as I said, I just all it falls on my energy, you know, how much effort I'm giving out while I'm on the floor. Because again, I know my abilities, my God-given talents, my athletic ability, in and for me, it's just every single night just going out there, playing harder than the guy in front of us.

"And those are the results, you know, just making sure that on the defensive event, I'm doing everything that I can help my team out."

This game also highlighted the Canes X-Factor, Tru Washington.

"The moments in the game was just Tru's spark off the bench," Lucas said. "And when he was able to do the first half kind of separated us and, you know, him and that role, that's what he's capable of doing and the ability to take us to another level and do that for us."

Before the game, Lucas lamented that "you have to let Tru do Tru things", and against the Eagles, he finished the game with a career high in steals, scoring 14 points, grabbing three rebounds, and assisting three teammates.

Alongside him on the bench was a returning Noam Dovrat. He had been a healthy scratch over the past two games, but the second he entered, he lit the Eagles up from beyond the arc.

"I didn't play as much, but I knew I was just be ready whenever the coach was going to put me on," Dovrat said. "So I got to be ready to play. And I just got in the game. I know my role in the team is to shoot the ball outside the three, so I just can and shoot it. I have the confidence from the coach and the teammates. I just shot it. So it just flew in today."

Dovrat finished with 12 points, 4-5 from beyond the arc, giving a glimpse of what Miami can be against teams with a heavy zone approach.

The Canes will hit the road for it's second to last game of the season, face a scary SMU Mustangs team that could give them a scare and force them to take a hit in their tournament seeding.

