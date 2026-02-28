Miami Looks to Lock Up NCAA Tournament Hopes against Boston College: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes return home after defeating Florida State on the road 83-73, bouncing back from a three-point loss against No. 14 Virginia.

Now the Canes will face Boston College in the second to last home game of the regular season.

The Hurricanes have battled injuries all season, but it shows they have the grit and fight to take on anyone in the country at the right time. The question now is, can they continue to play at a high level with so many players not being at 100 percent?

Head coach Jai Lucas looks to rally his team for the closing stretches as they all prepare to play for a better seeding in the NCAA Tournament and the ACC Tournament.

The Canes sit in third place and have a chance for a double-bye in Charlotte, and they can extend that lead and lock up positioning sooner rather than later.

Miami Players to Watch: Tru Washington

Since his return, Washington has been lights out from beyond the arc and a defensive menace. It helps that he is also coming off the bench now, giving the Canes an extra punch, as head coach Jai Lucas would call it.

Last game, Washington finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Not only has this been one of the best stretches of play for him, but he also continues to prove he is the Hurricanes' x-factor.

Last Matchup: Malik Reneau's 23 Points Lead the Hurricanes as Miami Survives Boston College

Boston College Player to Watch: Fred Payne

In his last outing, Payne scored 23 points as the Eagles snapped their eight-game losing streak against Wake Forest. Against the Hurricanes, in their last outing, he shot 5-18 and scored 11 points. He looks to rebound and prove that it was a fluke with the guard averaging 15 points a game.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 14 Virginia

When: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Golden Eagles: The Eagles found themselves winning a game on a game-winning shot against Wake Forest, snapping their eight-game win streak.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off their first victory over FSU in three years, and proved they are a different team in the Jai Lucas era than before.

Pregame:

