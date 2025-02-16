Miami's Haley Cavender's Near Triple Double Not Enough Against No. 23 Florida State
The University of Miami women’s basketball team (13-12, 3-11) continued to lose heartbreakingly as Florida State (20-6, 10-4) knocked down the game-winning shot with three seconds left, as the Hurricanes fell 83-82.
Haley Cavinder followed her great game against the NC State Wolfpack with another outstanding game. She scored 27 points on 10-16 shooting from the field, 4-8 from behind the arc, and 3-4 at the free throw line, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, dished out a team-high seven assists with one steal, and block.
Jasmyne Roberts also had a fantastic performer for the Canes. The senior scored 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, including 3-4 from behind the arc, and grabbed four rebounds. Natalija Marshall poured in 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half after a rough first half.
Hanna Cavinder continued to have another all-around performance, scoring four points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists. Cameron Williams added 12 points and three rebounds for the Canes.
The Issue for the Hurricanes is that if they want to make it to the ACC Tournament, they need to find a way to win the next few games. It is now or never for this team as they are set to face off against one of the best teams in the country who are on a war path to a national championship.
Miami will return to the court on Thursday when they host No. 2 Notre Dame at the Watsco Center at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.