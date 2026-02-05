Miami Star Scorer Named to Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Midseason Watch List

University of Miami men’s basketball standout Malik Reneau was one of 10 players nationally to be named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Reneau has started in all 22 games for the Hurricanes and leads the team in scoring with 19.9 points per game and is second in rebounds per game (6.4), assists (49) and blocks (19). The Miami native has registered 13 games with 20-or-more points including the last three games.

He has tallied six doubles-doubles on the season with five coming with at least 20 points.

In mid-March, the list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The selection committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 Malone Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Miami Basketball is at a crossroads entering February as they prepare for one of the most difficult stretches of basketball ahead of them. They have a chance to make a case for the NCAA tournament, but they also have to win convincingly over the next few weeks ahead of the ACC Tournament.

The Hurricanes' next test will be on the road against Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC), bolstering an 8-4 home record. While the Golden Eagles aren't the best team in the ACC (14th out of 18th), they can still cause trouble against the Canes thanks to their size.

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Boston College

When: Saturday, Feb., 7 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Golden Eagles: The eagles feel in pridcitable fashion to the Duke Blue Devils who had a slow offensive night but locked up the eagles limiting them to one field goal in the first five inutes of play.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bad loss against Cal, where they lost thanks to the free-throw battle struggles at the end of the game. Two shots rimmed in and out for the win between Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson.

