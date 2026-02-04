Jai Lucas Knows Boston College Plays 'a Lot Better at Home'

Even if the Boston College Eagles have all their attention on hockey, basketball continues to go on in the background, and they have the Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3) coming into town looking to bounce back after a rough home loss to Cal.

The Hurricanes are dealing with their own issues. They are trying to find their defensive problems, and if they have another game without Tru Washington, it could highlight the lack of guard defensive play they have.

Lucas prepares for the road team similarly to other teams, knowing that they can be beaten if they don't prepare and play with desperation.

"One, it's always a tough place to play, and they play a lot better at home," said Lucas of the Eagles' 8-4 home record. "They've had some momentum where they've been playing well if you watched them, first half against Virginia, some of their wins. They're big, they're physical, they play hard, they compete. It's not a team that's playing to whatever their record is.

"I haven't even looked at their record. But it's another tough road game in ACC and that's why the league is so good this year because anybody can go anywhere and can get beat. If you looked at some of the games, some of the teams get some wins. You had a tough game with Virginia at Notre Dame, Virginia at Boston College, all these games are tough."

Lucas also highlights what can make Boston College so dangerous. They have a "caiber guard' and size that can frustrate the team.

"So with them, just their size, they're shooting, they have an all-conference caliber guard in (Donald) Hand who's capable of getting 30 and also the transfer they have now (Fred) Payne, who's able to kind of create his own shot and go off in the game," Lucas said.

"They have a lot of weapons. Earl (Grant)'s a great coach. He runs good stuff, really good stuff and he puts you in a lot of predicaments. So we've just got to do our job. We've got to get healthy. We've got to make sure we clean up some of this details and then go up there and compete."

The Canes will head back on the road to face Boston College on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network.

