Where Will Kyshawn George Likely Land In The NBA Draft?: Extra Point
Whenever a talented player is sent the coveted green room invite for the NBA Draft, that is a sign that that player could be a lock for the first round. Kyshawn George is one of many players who received that offer and will likely be selected in the mid-late first round.
This year the draft will be held in Brooklyn, NY and while the excitement for the draft isn't at the same level as years in the past, there lies some raw talent with some of the players who will go in the first round.
With that, where do many expect him to land this offseason? Bleacher Reports and ESPN's mock drafts have him going 19th to the Raptors while Sports Illustrated has him going 20th to the Cavaliers. For the 6-7 guard/forward, each team could use his abilities as a three and d (defense) guard on a major level. However, he is considered a major project and a risk on many draft boards.
This could be a positive thing because of his work ethic and determination that he showed with the Hurricanes all season long, this could be a potential steal in the draft.
This would also be the first first-round pick that the Hurricanes have had since 2018 with Lonnie Walker IV when he was drafted 18th to the San Antonio Spurs. Geroge has great potential to be the next great Hurricane in the NBA, as long as he is drafted into a system that will mold and use his talents positively.