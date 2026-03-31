Miami's Five Star Signee Set to Shine in the McDonald's All-American Game
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After the round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Miami Hurricanes turn their attention to the 2026-27 season, and it starts at the McDonald's All-American Game.
The Miami Hurricanes now have seven McDonald's All-Americans on their roster, and this season, Jai Lucas has his first in Caleb Gaskins.
Gaskins has played 31 games this season and has averaged nearly a double-double in his senior season at Columbus. The five-star signee has averaged 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, along with 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.
He will star in the McDonald's All-American Game alongside some of the best talent in the country who are putting on for their signed schools as well.
Other Hurricanes that have been McDonald's All-Americans: Tito Horford, Steve Edwards, Darius Rice, Dewan Hernandez, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jalil Bathea.
Historically, Gaskins is the second-highest rated recruit in Miami program history. In the 247Sports Composite, he is slotted No. 13 nationally, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Florida.
No. 1 was Bethea from last season's roster.
Early Impressions:
Gaskins has already played in some events during the weekend and has flashed what the Canes are getting next season. He was named King of the Court Champion, highlighted by an ankle-breaker for the win.
Gaskins has all the tools to be an early impact freshman similar to the Canes' Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen. Gaskins is likely to be a starter as well starting this season.
The McDonald's All-American Game will be on March 31, on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.
Full 2026 McDonald's All American boys roster
East
- Latrell Allmond, forward, Oklahoma State
- Darius Bivins, point guard, undecided
- Bruce Branch III, forward, BYU
- Toni Bryant, forward, Missouri
- Jasiah Jervis, guard, Michigan State
- Taylen Kinney, point guard, Kansas
- Adonis Ratliff, center, USC
- Darius Ratliff, center, USC
- Jaxon Richardson, forward, Alabama
- Deron Rippey Jr., point guard, Duke
- Jordan Smith, guard, Arkansas
- Anthony Thompson, forward, Ohio State
West
- Maximo Adams, forward, North Carolina
- JaShawn Andrews, guard, Arkansas
- Christian Collins, forward, USC
- Quinn Costello, center, Michigan
- Jason Crowe Jr., point guard, Missouri
- Arafan Diane, center, Houston
- Caleb Gaskins, forward, Miami
- Austin Goosby, guard, Texas
- Caleb Holt, guard, Arizona
- Brandon McCoy, guard, undecided
- Tyran Stokes, small forward, undecided
- Cameron Williams, forward, Duke
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5