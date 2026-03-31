Miami's Five Star Signee Set to Shine in the McDonald's All-American Game

After the round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Miami Hurricanes turn their attention to the 2026-27 season, and it starts at the McDonald's All-American Game.

The Miami Hurricanes now have seven McDonald's All-Americans on their roster, and this season, Jai Lucas has his first in Caleb Gaskins.

Gaskins has played 31 games this season and has averaged nearly a double-double in his senior season at Columbus. The five-star signee has averaged 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, along with 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

He will star in the McDonald's All-American Game alongside some of the best talent in the country who are putting on for their signed schools as well.

Other Hurricanes that have been McDonald's All-Americans: Tito Horford, Steve Edwards, Darius Rice, Dewan Hernandez, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jalil Bathea.

Historically, Gaskins is the second-highest rated recruit in Miami program history. In the 247Sports Composite, he is slotted No. 13 nationally, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Florida.

No. 1 was Bethea from last season's roster.

Early Impressions:

Gaskins has already played in some events during the weekend and has flashed what the Canes are getting next season. He was named King of the Court Champion, highlighted by an ankle-breaker for the win.

CALEB GASKINS OMG 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/r8lvZn5u3N — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 31, 2026

Gaskins has all the tools to be an early impact freshman similar to the Canes' Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen. Gaskins is likely to be a starter as well starting this season.

The McDonald's All-American Game will be on March 31, on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Full 2026 McDonald's All American boys roster

East

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Jaxon Richardson dunks the ball over Ronald McDonald and four players during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latrell Allmond, forward, Oklahoma State

Darius Bivins, point guard, undecided

Bruce Branch III, forward, BYU

Toni Bryant, forward, Missouri

Jasiah Jervis, guard, Michigan State

Taylen Kinney, point guard, Kansas

Adonis Ratliff, center, USC

Darius Ratliff, center, USC

Jaxon Richardson, forward, Alabama

Deron Rippey Jr., point guard, Duke

Jordan Smith, guard, Arkansas

Anthony Thompson, forward, Ohio State

West

Prolific Prep Crew guard Caleb Holt (2) shoots the ball during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maximo Adams, forward, North Carolina

JaShawn Andrews, guard, Arkansas

Christian Collins, forward, USC

Quinn Costello, center, Michigan

Jason Crowe Jr., point guard, Missouri

Arafan Diane, center, Houston

Caleb Gaskins, forward, Miami

Austin Goosby, guard, Texas

Caleb Holt, guard, Arizona

Brandon McCoy, guard, undecided

Tyran Stokes, small forward, undecided

Cameron Williams, forward, Duke

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