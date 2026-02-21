Reverse Deja Vu For Miami Basketball Losing in a Classic against No. 14 Virginia

Against NC State, the Miami Hurricanes won the game thanks to a foul from three with the final seconds ticking down on the clock. That would be the same faith for them against No. 14 Virginia losing thanks to a foul from beyond the arc with three seconds remaining, losing 86-83.

This game was billed as a Sweet 16/ Elite 8 level game, and it lived up to the hype. 10 ties, 13 lead changes, but only one team could hold on to victory. For the Canes, they saw some of their best offensive basketball being played, while defensively, they struggled to contain the three-point line.

The Cavailers made 12 three-pointers against the Canes in their victory, the second most allowed all season, and each one came at a cost.

However, the Hurricanes also saw their best three-point and free-throw shooting performance of the season. Miami would make nine three pointers, and shoot 16-17 from the charity stripe. Moreover, it was a great game from freshman Shelton Henderson and star senior Tre Donaldson.

Henderson would carry the Canes in the final minutes of the game, bouncing defenders off of him, getting to the free throw line, knocking them down, and finishing at the rim. He finished with 18. Donaldson also finished with 18 points, knocking down clutch threes when the team needed it, but it still wasn't enough.

The game took a swing when Miami's leading scorer, Malik Reneau, was taken out of the game with a left-hand injury in the second half. At that point, Miami had a 47-43 lead, but without him on the floor, the Cavaliers took off and went on a run, pushing the lead to seven. Henderson and Donaldson would carry the load while Reneau was in the locker room getting taped up before returning to the game.

The Hurricanes would trade blows back and forth until the final few seconds. After a turnover from the Canes, Cavaliers star Jacari White would knock down a three that would give UVA a four-point lead with 1:11 remaining in the game.

However, clutch free-throw shooting and timely makes from Malik Reneau would tie the game 83-83 with seven seconds left.

Then, similar to the game against the Wolfpack, instead of Miami getting the foul at the three-point line, Donaldson would foul freshman Chance Mallory, who would knock down three-free throws. A savvy elite foul from the freshman would win the game for his team, while Donaldson takes the blame for the costly mistake.

The Canes' final play was read by a book from the No. 14-ranked team in the country, earning them a quad-one game on their home floor while Miami comes up short.

Miami will return to action against Florida State on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 9:00 p.m. on ACCN.

