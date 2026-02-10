Three Keys for Miami to Upset No. 11 North Carolina

The Miami Hurricanes are looking for a statement victory. They face No. 11 North Carolina at home, and it's going to take a simple but effective effort to get a game over one of the best teams in the country.

Both teams match up well in style of play, physicality, and how hard they play. This game will come down to three keys for the Hurricanes if they look to pull off the upset.

A Super X-Factor

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This game is going to come down to an x-factor for Miami but who will it be?

The team's leading scorer, Malik Reneau, is ready for the call, leading the team in scoring (20.2 ppg), but he has started to see more and more double teams as the year goes on.

It could be Tre Donaldson, who has been the Hurricanes' go-to player in closing stretches of games all season. He has been the conductor of a team that might lose its way on the way to victory, but under the senior guard, he always finds a way home.

Moreover, it could be the battle of the freshman between Caleb Wilson and Shelton Henderson.

Henderson has risen to the second-leading scorer in conference play and, outside of one game, averages 17 points per game. Will he make his free throws? It is the biggest question of this game. He notes his focus has to be on point for this to happen, and in this game, focusing is all he can do.

Winning the Margins

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes always play their best against teams that have high ceilings. They match up well against the Tar Heels, but they have to focus on key areas that have cost them three of the five games they lost.

Free-throw shooting is the biggest outlier for this Hurricanes team. They get to the line often, and this is how most of their offense works; however, they leave 10-13 extra points on the board.

It also hurts them when they turn the ball over. That is like that for any team, but Miami can't push the pace if they are consistently behind. Limit the turnover, make free throws, and knock down a few shots, and the Canes can upset the Tar Heels.

A Return?

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) controls the ball from Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It might be what the Hurricanes need, but the return of Tru Washington is key. Miami has done plenty of things right offensively, but without Washington, defensively, the Canes took a downturn.

What's best about Washington is that he can guard 1-4 and is an effective rebounder when he is on the floor. He has to be better with his shot selections, but it helps when the spacing is right around him.

How to Watch No. 14 North Carolina at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina

When: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Tar Heels: The Heels are coming off a game-winning shot, giving Duke its second loss of the season. They have been on a roll that has let them stay the course and start to put themselves in title contention thanks to their superstar freshman.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a road victory after a rocky January. They escaped a close game against Boston College while also dealing with endless depth issues.

