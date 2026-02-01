What Does the Miami Hurricanes' NCAA Tournament Resume Look Like Entering February

Expectations entering the 2025-26 season for the Miami Hurricanes are the belief that they were a tournament team. Sitting with a 17-5 record and 6-3 in conference play, the Canes still have a lot of work ahead of the NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament.

Their resume also doesn't stand out as one of the best teams in the country. They only have one quad one win on the road, but the rest have all come short.

If head coach Jai Lucas wants to make the NCAA Tournament in his first year as a head coach, he has a chance to do so in the latter half of the team's schedule. They have several opportunities to win against Ranked teams like North Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia, and battle tough teams like SMU and Virginia Tech.

Here is how the team's resume looks as they kick start their February run to the the tournament:

Quad 1: 1-3​

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to his made three-point basket next to Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

L 68–82 vs Florida (Neutral) — Florida ranked No. 10

L 62–72 vs BYU (Neutral) — BYU ranked No. 9

W 81–77 at Wake Forest — Wake Forest ranked No. 68

L 59–69 at Clemson — Clemson ranked No. 22

Home: 1-30, Neutral: 1-50, Away: 1-75

Quad 2: (3–1)

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) works against Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

W 75–66 at Ole Miss — Ole Miss ranked No. 83

W 81–69 at Notre Dame — Notre Dame ranked No. 80

W 85–76 at Syracuse — Syracuse ranked No. 79

L 86-65 vs Cal — Cal ranked No. 51

Home: 31-75, Neutral: 51-100, Away: 76-135

Quad 3: (4–1)

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) controls the ball from Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

W 78–65 vs Georgetown (Neutral) — NET 106

W 76–69 vs Pittsburgh (Home) — NET 118

W 91–81 vs Georgia Tech (Home) — NET 141

L 63–65 vs Florida State (Home) — NET 104 (bad loss)

W 79–70 vs Stanford (Home) — NET 78

Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240

Quad 4: (9–0)

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas looks on against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

W 86–69 vs Jacksonville — NET 283

W 101–61 vs Bethune-Cookman — NET 253

W 102–61 vs Stetson — NET 317

W 99–72 vs Elon — NET 165

W 97–41 vs Delaware State — NET 361

W 88–64 vs Southern Miss — NET 249

W 104–79 vs ULM — NET 359

W 98–81 vs FIU — NET 193

W 105–67 vs North Florida — NET 34

Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357

