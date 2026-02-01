All Hurricanes

What Does the Miami Hurricanes' NCAA Tournament Resume Look Like Entering February

With the final month of basketball entering for the Miami Hurricanes, their NCAA Tournament hopes hang by a thread entering February.
Justice Sandle|
Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Expectations entering the 2025-26 season for the Miami Hurricanes are the belief that they were a tournament team. Sitting with a 17-5 record and 6-3 in conference play, the Canes still have a lot of work ahead of the NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament.

Their resume also doesn't stand out as one of the best teams in the country. They only have one quad one win on the road, but the rest have all come short.

If head coach Jai Lucas wants to make the NCAA Tournament in his first year as a head coach, he has a chance to do so in the latter half of the team's schedule. They have several opportunities to win against Ranked teams like North Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia, and battle tough teams like SMU and Virginia Tech.

Here is how the team's resume looks as they kick start their February run to the the tournament:

Quad 1: 1-3​

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to his made three-point basket next to
Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to his made three-point basket next to Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
  • L 68–82 vs Florida (Neutral) — Florida ranked No. 10
  • L 62–72 vs BYU (Neutral) — BYU ranked No. 9
  • W 81–77 at Wake Forest — Wake Forest ranked No. 68
  • L 59–69 at Clemson — Clemson ranked No. 22

Home: 1-30, Neutral: 1-50, Away: 1-75

Quad 2: (3–1)

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) works against Miami (FL) Hurric
Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) works against Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
  • W 75–66 at Ole Miss — Ole Miss ranked No. 83
  • W 81–69 at Notre Dame — Notre Dame ranked No. 80
  • W 85–76 at Syracuse — Syracuse ranked No. 79
  • L 86-65 vs Cal — Cal ranked No. 51

Home: 31-75, Neutral: 51-100, Away: 76-135

Quad 3: (4–1)

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) controls the ball from Georgetown Hoyas gua
Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) controls the ball from Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
  • W 78–65 vs Georgetown (Neutral) — NET 106
  • W 76–69 vs Pittsburgh (Home) — NET 118
  • W 91–81 vs Georgia Tech (Home) — NET 141
  • L 63–65 vs Florida State (Home) — NET 104 (bad loss)
  • W 79–70 vs Stanford (Home) — NET 78

Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240

Quad 4: (9–0)

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas looks on against the Jacksonville Dolphins dur
Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas looks on against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • W 86–69 vs Jacksonville — NET 283
  • W 101–61 vs Bethune-Cookman — NET 253
  • W 102–61 vs Stetson — NET 317
  • W 99–72 vs Elon — NET 165
  • W 97–41 vs Delaware State — NET 361
  • W 88–64 vs Southern Miss — NET 249
  • W 104–79 vs ULM — NET 359
  • W 98–81 vs FIU — NET 193
  • W 105–67 vs North Florida — NET 34

Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Basketball News:

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball