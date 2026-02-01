What Does the Miami Hurricanes' NCAA Tournament Resume Look Like Entering February
Expectations entering the 2025-26 season for the Miami Hurricanes are the belief that they were a tournament team. Sitting with a 17-5 record and 6-3 in conference play, the Canes still have a lot of work ahead of the NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament.
Their resume also doesn't stand out as one of the best teams in the country. They only have one quad one win on the road, but the rest have all come short.
If head coach Jai Lucas wants to make the NCAA Tournament in his first year as a head coach, he has a chance to do so in the latter half of the team's schedule. They have several opportunities to win against Ranked teams like North Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia, and battle tough teams like SMU and Virginia Tech.
Here is how the team's resume looks as they kick start their February run to the the tournament:
Quad 1: 1-3
- L 68–82 vs Florida (Neutral) — Florida ranked No. 10
- L 62–72 vs BYU (Neutral) — BYU ranked No. 9
- W 81–77 at Wake Forest — Wake Forest ranked No. 68
- L 59–69 at Clemson — Clemson ranked No. 22
Home: 1-30, Neutral: 1-50, Away: 1-75
Quad 2: (3–1)
- W 75–66 at Ole Miss — Ole Miss ranked No. 83
- W 81–69 at Notre Dame — Notre Dame ranked No. 80
- W 85–76 at Syracuse — Syracuse ranked No. 79
- L 86-65 vs Cal — Cal ranked No. 51
Home: 31-75, Neutral: 51-100, Away: 76-135
Quad 3: (4–1)
- W 78–65 vs Georgetown (Neutral) — NET 106
- W 76–69 vs Pittsburgh (Home) — NET 118
- W 91–81 vs Georgia Tech (Home) — NET 141
- L 63–65 vs Florida State (Home) — NET 104 (bad loss)
- W 79–70 vs Stanford (Home) — NET 78
Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240
Quad 4: (9–0)
- W 86–69 vs Jacksonville — NET 283
- W 101–61 vs Bethune-Cookman — NET 253
- W 102–61 vs Stetson — NET 317
- W 99–72 vs Elon — NET 165
- W 97–41 vs Delaware State — NET 361
- W 88–64 vs Southern Miss — NET 249
- W 104–79 vs ULM — NET 359
- W 98–81 vs FIU — NET 193
- W 105–67 vs North Florida — NET 34
Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357
