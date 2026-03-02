All Hurricanes

Where Does Miami Rank in the Polls For the First time in Three Years

The Miami Hurricanes have entered the rankings for the first time in three season, highlight Jai Lucas and the program.
Justice Sandle|
Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) dribbles the basketball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) dribbles the basketball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Flipping a program around is one thing, but doing it in a single seasion is remarkable.

That is Jai Lucas, and what he has done with the Miami Hurricanes program has been outstanding.

The Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canes currently sit at No. 22 in the country, pushing on then-ranked Louisville, who will be the team's final opponent of the season. However, with the ranking next to their name, the Hurricanes will have to consistently play to the standard set all season.

The Canes are the fourth-highest-ranked team in the ACC. At the top sits No. 1 Duke. Following are No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 North Carolina, whom the Hurricanes have defeated.

The Canes will face SMU in their next outing for the final road game of the season.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Duke (55), 27-2, 1471
  2. Arizona (4), 27-2, 1392
  3. Michigan, 27-2, 1385
  4. UConn, 27-3, 1275
  5. Florida, 23-6, 1234
  6. Iowa State, 24-5, 1118
  7. Houston, 24-5, 1094
  8. Michigan State, 24-5, 1055
  9. Nebraska, 24-5, 1002
  10. Texas Tech, 22-7, 855
  11. Illinois, 22-7, 838
  12. Gonzaga, 28-3, 752
  13. Virginia, 25-4, 731
  14. Kansas, 21-8, 722
  15. Purdue, 22-7, 712
  16. Alabama, 22-7, 657
  17. North Carolina, 23-6, 554
  18. St. John's, 23-6, 547
  19. Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 360
  20. Arkansas, 21-8, 333
  21. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 304
  22. Miami-Florida, 23-6, 153
  23. Tennessee, 20-9, 118
  24. Vanderbilt, 22-7, 117
  25. Saint Louis, 26-3, 103

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Duke (28), 27-2, 772
  2. Arizona, 27-2, 735
  3. Michigan, 27-2, 720
  4. UConn, 27-3, 670
  5. Florida, 23-6, 639
  6. Houston, 24-5, 606
  7. Iowa State, 24-5, 574
  8. Michigan State, 24-5, 540
  9. Nebraska, 25-4, 537
  10. Texas Tech, 22-7, 452
  11. Illinois, 22-7, 420
  12. Gonzaga, 28-3, 419
  13. Virginia, 25-4, 407
  14. Purdue, 22-7, 371
  15. Kansas, 21-8, 363
  16. Alabama, 22-7, 338
  17. St. John's, 23-6, 295
  18. North Carolina, 23-6, 283
  19. Arkansas, 21-8, 194
  20. Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 175
  21. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 126
  22. Vanderbilt, 22-7, 93
  23. Miami-Florida, 23-6, 74
  24. Saint Louis, 26-3, 73
  25. Tennessee, 20-9, 57

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Louisville; No. 23 BYU.

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1.

