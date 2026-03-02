Where Does Miami Rank in the Polls For the First time in Three Years
In this story:
Flipping a program around is one thing, but doing it in a single seasion is remarkable.
That is Jai Lucas, and what he has done with the Miami Hurricanes program has been outstanding.
The Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Dec. 11, 2023.
The Canes currently sit at No. 22 in the country, pushing on then-ranked Louisville, who will be the team's final opponent of the season. However, with the ranking next to their name, the Hurricanes will have to consistently play to the standard set all season.
The Canes are the fourth-highest-ranked team in the ACC. At the top sits No. 1 Duke. Following are No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 North Carolina, whom the Hurricanes have defeated.
The Canes will face SMU in their next outing for the final road game of the season.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (55), 27-2, 1471
- Arizona (4), 27-2, 1392
- Michigan, 27-2, 1385
- UConn, 27-3, 1275
- Florida, 23-6, 1234
- Iowa State, 24-5, 1118
- Houston, 24-5, 1094
- Michigan State, 24-5, 1055
- Nebraska, 24-5, 1002
- Texas Tech, 22-7, 855
- Illinois, 22-7, 838
- Gonzaga, 28-3, 752
- Virginia, 25-4, 731
- Kansas, 21-8, 722
- Purdue, 22-7, 712
- Alabama, 22-7, 657
- North Carolina, 23-6, 554
- St. John's, 23-6, 547
- Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 360
- Arkansas, 21-8, 333
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, 304
- Miami-Florida, 23-6, 153
- Tennessee, 20-9, 118
- Vanderbilt, 22-7, 117
- Saint Louis, 26-3, 103
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (28), 27-2, 772
- Arizona, 27-2, 735
- Michigan, 27-2, 720
- UConn, 27-3, 670
- Florida, 23-6, 639
- Houston, 24-5, 606
- Iowa State, 24-5, 574
- Michigan State, 24-5, 540
- Nebraska, 25-4, 537
- Texas Tech, 22-7, 452
- Illinois, 22-7, 420
- Gonzaga, 28-3, 419
- Virginia, 25-4, 407
- Purdue, 22-7, 371
- Kansas, 21-8, 363
- Alabama, 22-7, 338
- St. John's, 23-6, 295
- North Carolina, 23-6, 283
- Arkansas, 21-8, 194
- Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 175
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, 126
- Vanderbilt, 22-7, 93
- Miami-Florida, 23-6, 74
- Saint Louis, 26-3, 73
- Tennessee, 20-9, 57
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Louisville; No. 23 BYU.
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5