Where Does Miami Rank in the Polls For the First time in Three Years

Flipping a program around is one thing, but doing it in a single seasion is remarkable.

That is Jai Lucas, and what he has done with the Miami Hurricanes program has been outstanding.

The Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Dec. 11, 2023.

Miami finally cracks into the AP poll for the first time this season, coming in at #22@caneshoops ranked in AP poll for the first time since December 11, 2023#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) March 2, 2026

The Canes currently sit at No. 22 in the country, pushing on then-ranked Louisville, who will be the team's final opponent of the season. However, with the ranking next to their name, the Hurricanes will have to consistently play to the standard set all season.

The Canes are the fourth-highest-ranked team in the ACC. At the top sits No. 1 Duke. Following are No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 North Carolina, whom the Hurricanes have defeated.

The Canes will face SMU in their next outing for the final road game of the season.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (55), 27-2, 1471 Arizona (4), 27-2, 1392 Michigan, 27-2, 1385 UConn, 27-3, 1275 Florida, 23-6, 1234 Iowa State, 24-5, 1118 Houston, 24-5, 1094 Michigan State, 24-5, 1055 Nebraska, 24-5, 1002 Texas Tech, 22-7, 855 Illinois, 22-7, 838 Gonzaga, 28-3, 752 Virginia, 25-4, 731 Kansas, 21-8, 722 Purdue, 22-7, 712 Alabama, 22-7, 657 North Carolina, 23-6, 554 St. John's, 23-6, 547 Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 360 Arkansas, 21-8, 333 Saint Mary's, 27-4, 304 Miami-Florida, 23-6, 153 Tennessee, 20-9, 118 Vanderbilt, 22-7, 117 Saint Louis, 26-3, 103

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (28), 27-2, 772 Arizona, 27-2, 735 Michigan, 27-2, 720 UConn, 27-3, 670 Florida, 23-6, 639 Houston, 24-5, 606 Iowa State, 24-5, 574 Michigan State, 24-5, 540 Nebraska, 25-4, 537 Texas Tech, 22-7, 452 Illinois, 22-7, 420 Gonzaga, 28-3, 419 Virginia, 25-4, 407 Purdue, 22-7, 371 Kansas, 21-8, 363 Alabama, 22-7, 338 St. John's, 23-6, 295 North Carolina, 23-6, 283 Arkansas, 21-8, 194 Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 175 Saint Mary's, 27-4, 126 Vanderbilt, 22-7, 93 Miami-Florida, 23-6, 74 Saint Louis, 26-3, 73 Tennessee, 20-9, 57

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Louisville; No. 23 BYU.

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1.

