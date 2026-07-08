2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: North Carolina

This is the eighth edition of Miami Hurricanes on SI's breakdown of each team on the 2026-27 Miami Hurricanes football schedule.

Miami, to this point, is coming off its biggest test of the year against Pitt. Now they will turn their attention to Bill Belichick and what he has accomplished to this point in his second season as a college football head coach.

North Carolina should be better than last season after a disappointing 4-8 2025 outcome. However, the Hurricanes also understand that this is the ideal trap game before they head on the road to face Notre Dame in one of the biggest games of the season, which could hold massive playoff implications.

Miami can't look forward. All eyes will be on what the new season and another fun home game against a rising contender.

Here's everything you need to know about UNC and its 2026 unit.

The Offense

UofL football coach Bobby Petrino talks to the media during a press conference Thursday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Thursday 17, 2014 Petrino03 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After coming off one of the worst offensive outputs in the country last season, Belichick knew that he needed to make a move quickly. It started with hiring veteran coach Bobby Petrino as the teams offensive coordinator.

It won't be the 126th ranked offense, but how much better could it get with Petrino making the calls? The Tar Heels will also have a new quarterback under center, but so far, no one knows who exactly it will be.

The most talented player in the quarterback room is Travis Burges. A 6-foot-4 freshman dual-threat quarterback with unlimited potential, but they also went into the transfer portal and landed some experience in former Wisconsin QB, Billy Edwards Jr., is expected to start, but the change could be made halfway through the season if things don't work.

Two new starting receivers also entered from the transfer portal, but the consistency in the room was provided by Jordan Shipp. Last season, he led the team in receiving yards (671) and touchdowns (6), even with how bad the team was at scoring.

UNC's rushing attack was also highlighted by returning sophomore Demon June. He rushed for nearly 500 yards in his limited snaps, averaging 5.5 yards a carry with two touchdowns.

Defense

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense should be the calling card of the Tar Heels next season, led by their star pass rusher, Melkart Abou-Jaoude. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound rusher totaled 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles last season. Another year learning under Belichick would likely push him to be a first or second round pick in the 2027 Class, one that the Canes are paying close attention to.

Moreover, some familarity will be on the sideline and a likely starter during his freshman year in Keton Dopson, the former Miami Hurricanes commit. He reclassifed to the 2026 class, and flipped his commitment knowing that there is a better chance to get on the field quicker at UNC than the depth that he would have had to wait behind at least for this season.

UNC's secondary is one of the more sound groups in the country compared to the rest of its roster. However, their linebacking core who rack up tackles, are transfers who have to learn the Belichick system.

Schedule

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule-wise, this game is the biggest trap game of the season for the Canes. If Miami finds its way past Pitt, it will be 7-0, and this game stands between the Canes and a rematch with the Fighting Irish.

This is the perfect time for Belichick to get his first signature win against a returning program like Miami, which puts a ton of pressure on the Canes to get the job done. However, the Canes can't afford it, knowing what is coming next.

Moreover, this is the perfect chance for Darian Mensah to have a better game than last season's outing against the Tar Heels. His one touchdown performance was one of his weaker games of the season, but it could be a step for him to get control of the Heisman conversation.

Outlook

MIami will be favored in this game, similar to how it will be for the rest of the season. UNC will give the Canes one of the better defensive matchups this season that will also test the offense.

Miami's history against UNC in the Mario Cristobal era has shown it can have a high-flying offense but has to avoid self-inflicted wounds.

The Game

Date: October 31

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Series History: UNC leads 16-11

Last Meeting: 2023

The Team

The Coach: Bill Belichick

Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Petrino

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Belichick

2025 Record: 4-8

2025 Rankings: 126th Total Offense, 70th Total Defense

Players to Watch: Melkart Abou-Jaoude, R-Sr, EDGE

Top Newcomer: C.J. Sadler, WR, Freshman

Biggest Question: How will Belichick adjust in his second year as a college football head coach?

The School

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Founded: 1789

Enrollment: 32,099

Nickname: Tar Heels

Colors: Power Blue and White

Mascot (Symbols): Rameses the Live Ram

The Program

Last Win in the Series: 2023

Last ACC Title: 1980

National Championships: NA

Playoff Appearances: NA

Last missed bowl season: 2025

Heisman Trophies: NA

The Schedule

October 31, Time TBA, Pitt Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes

This is the eighth story in Miami Hurricanes on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Miami football in 2026.

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