What Will Push Miami to have the No. 1 2027 Recruiting Class?

The Miami Hurricanes have a clear mindset with recruiting. They want the best that each position has to offer, even if it will take some monetary reasoning for some.

Miami has the resources to get this done, and they have landed top recruit after top recruit in this new era of college football.

The football program has been the main beneficiary of it, and now, after reaching a National Championship game, it has the perfect recruiting tool to show that Miami is back and ready to be a yearly contender for years to come.

Recruits love it, allowing them to see what it will take to get to the next level, and it shows that the Canes have everything a school can provide, educationally and career-wise, to get those things done.

The Hurricanes are fluctuating between one and three in recruiting class rankings, regardless of anyone's rankings.

The consensus idea is that Miami is one of the big boys again, and it is taking shape in the 2027 class.

So far, the Hurricanes have 20 commits, including 15 blue-chip recruits (5 five-stars, 10 four-stars). The final five are all high-level traits that could be used for the future with the right development.

However, battling with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and a sneaky Oregon, the Canes have lost some players they wanted on their roster.

There will be more commits, highlighting the recruiting versus transfer portal method that is showing up for the Canes.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some have more to spend, while others see opportunities for others, but Miami could flip some of the top recruits in the country if they have the season they are projecting.

The Hurricanes have five of the 50 best-rated players in the country; however, Mario Cristobal and his recruiting staff have consistently landed gem after gem since his return to Coral Gables.

Stars have come from the lows of a three-star rating because, to them, stars don't matter; it's about the talent and what could be shaped from it. Miami looks to continue its recruiting tactics by trying to get a bigger fish in the pond.

The only question is who, and who is going to be upset by the choice?

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