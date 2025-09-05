3 Youthful Miami Hurricanes Set to Breakout Against Bethune-Cookman
No. 5 Miami (1-0) is set to face FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman (0-1) Saturday, and if any given indication will be shown, the Canes have a chance similar to last season's game against Florida A&M to display their younger talent, who will light the program on fire.
The Canes will play their starters, and they are not looking last this opponent, but they also know that this is one of the easier teams they will face this year, and maybe the easiest. The Canes have several young and fresh faces ready to give a glimpse into the future of the program.
Joshua Moore
All eyes are focused on freshman Malachi Toney, but the Hurricanes still have another talented freshman receiver who can dominate. While he saw limited time against No. 6 Notre Dame, Moore flashed the potential of being great during fall and spring camp. There is so much to love about the tall and fast receiver, and he will shine against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Armondo Blount
No one is going to be able to stop him this weekend if the FIU score proves to be a sign of things to come for the Wildcats. Blount might be unstoppable against Bethune-Cookman if given enough time on the field to show why he was one of the Hurricanes' top priorities coming out of high school.
Girard Pringle Jr.
Similar to last year against FAMU, a young running back is set to light up the screen. This is where Pringle gives a glimpse of the future backs, similar to how sophomore Jordan Lyle did. He is another talented back who will see some shine on Saturday.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.