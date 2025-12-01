Miami Future First Round Pick is the "Best Defensive Player in College Football'
The Miami Hurricanes' defense is one of the best seven groups in the country. They have been dominant all season, barely allowing fewer than two touchdowns a game, and it starts with their future first-round pick, Rueben Bain Jr.
The stats this season won't show his impact, but he was one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the country.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal knows this, too. But it's not just Bain in those talks. Akheem Mesidor is also one of those players who could be a late first-round pick.
"He's the best defensive player in college football," Cristobal said. "And I would say Akheem Mesidor too. I would put them battling for it to see who gets it. And again, it's not just what he does on games. That's what he does the entire offseason, what he does leading up to the week of preparation and through the week. And he just disrupts everything. You try to run the ball at him, he's going to defeat blocks.
"You try to run away from him, he's going to chase you down. You try to double-team him, well, you better be secure in that. And you also are going to free up somebody else. And when you single block him, you know he has so many different counters and pass rush moves and his capabilities. Can't say enough great things about him. And, you know, looking forward to playing some more football with these guys."
On Mel Kiper Jr's draft board, Mesidor and Bain are listed as the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive edge prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Bain finished the regular season with 4.5 sacks, 19 solo tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Not only are they the best defensive rushing duo in the country, but they are leading the Hurricanes as Cristobal envisioned an all-world defense.
Bain could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft. Right now, he is projected as a top-five pick depending on who needs one of the best defensive players in the country.
