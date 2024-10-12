All Hurricanes

Big Wins For Ranked ACC Teams During Miami's Bye Week

With Miami on a bye, The ACC still has some of the tip teams in the league playing some great football to continue their season.

Justice Sandle

Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Branden Strozier (1) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Branden Strozier (1) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

With No. 6 Miami on a bye, the ACC had some teams playing at that are looking to close the gap between the other two ranked teams in the confrence.

All eyes have turned to the rest of the conference now that teams are reaching the mid-point of the season.

10. Clemson Dominates Wake Forest

It was another easy game for Clemson as they have started to find their identity going into this season. Cade Klubnik threw over 300 yards with three touchdowns while the defense just controlled the rushing attack of the Demon Deacons. The key now is to continue that momentum as they will face a Hot Pitt team on Nov. 16.

No. 22 Pitt Closes Out Cal

The only other undefeated team in the ACC is Pitt. They sit at 6-0 (first time since 1982) and are one the hottest teams in the country. Their defense continues to be their bread and butter after refinding their form in getting several key sacks to slow down Cal. Red-shirt freshman Eli Holstein was tested against the elite Cal secondary but the run game came through to aid his troubles.

These are the top two teams under the Hurricanes in the conference and they look great. The Hurricanes still are one of the best teams in the country but the collision course waiting to happen at the ACC Championship game looks to be one of the many great tests this season between these teams.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football