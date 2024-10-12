Big Wins For Ranked ACC Teams During Miami's Bye Week
With No. 6 Miami on a bye, the ACC had some teams playing at that are looking to close the gap between the other two ranked teams in the confrence.
All eyes have turned to the rest of the conference now that teams are reaching the mid-point of the season.
10. Clemson Dominates Wake Forest
It was another easy game for Clemson as they have started to find their identity going into this season. Cade Klubnik threw over 300 yards with three touchdowns while the defense just controlled the rushing attack of the Demon Deacons. The key now is to continue that momentum as they will face a Hot Pitt team on Nov. 16.
No. 22 Pitt Closes Out Cal
The only other undefeated team in the ACC is Pitt. They sit at 6-0 (first time since 1982) and are one the hottest teams in the country. Their defense continues to be their bread and butter after refinding their form in getting several key sacks to slow down Cal. Red-shirt freshman Eli Holstein was tested against the elite Cal secondary but the run game came through to aid his troubles.
These are the top two teams under the Hurricanes in the conference and they look great. The Hurricanes still are one of the best teams in the country but the collision course waiting to happen at the ACC Championship game looks to be one of the many great tests this season between these teams.