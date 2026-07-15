Cam Ward and Carson Beck's Success at Miami Helped Darian Mensah's Lucrative Decision

A quarterback path was set the second that Cam Ward was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After him came Carson Beck, who led the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship and was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

If you average the two, Miami's new star quaterack Darian Mensah should be a Heisman Finalist and lead the Hurricanes back to National Championship contention. At least that is the path he saw himself follow after the two previous quarterbacks.

Darian Mensah During Miami's Spring Game | Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes during UM’s spring football game at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZadiaz@miamiherald.com

"That was a huge factor as far as deciding to transfer, seeing what those two guys did last year," Mensah said at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff. "Made an attractive decision for me. My OC, Coach Dawson, I think the way he will form the offense around the quarterback, around the stuff that he likes to do, also made it something that I wanted to be a part of."

It also helps that the Canes were back on the quarterback market to land Mensah. Moreover, they paid a hefty price for him as his NIL is the most expensive of any player in college football this upcoming season.

NEW: Top 10 On3 NIL Valuations in College Sports💰https://t.co/UvYa8usnp8 pic.twitter.com/G9rXzBKGTq — On3 (@On3) July 14, 2026

However, no price is too much for the Hurricanes, who wanted another star quarterback for the offensive talent on the roster.

"We were in the market for a quarterback," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said during ACC Football Kickoff. "We felt the team was really set in so many areas. When Darian hit the portal, we felt this is a guy we would love to pursue. Watching crossover tape with so many opponents we faced, we saw his level of talent and play.

"What really took us by surprise in a great way is what an incredible young man he is. His levels of leadership, care factor, time invested in his craft, football IQ, just natural human IQ, just an elite person along with the guys beside him."

More importantly, this opportunity allows Mensah to learn from his mistakes. He is looking to grow on the field, and the Hurricanes provided a blueprint for him to follow so he and the team can be successful.

"Yeah, I'd say ball security was something that I definitely took a personal note of as far as how I could get better," Mensah said. "Going through the process of should I go to the NFL or come back, I think that was something in my game that stuck out. How can I get better?

"But within this offense, I don't have to do much. I have great running backs, great receivers, great tight ends, everyone on the field are all expectational players. I think this year just going to let the game come to me and take it as it goes."

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