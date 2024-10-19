Cam Ward Leads The Hurricanes To A Shootout Victory Over Louisville
Two scores in under a minute, questionable calls by the referees, and just spectacular play by the Heisman hopeful Cam Ward can only describe the amazing ACC matchup between No. 6 Miami and Louisville.
Miami played one of its best offensive games of the season this time getting it done on the ground like many have been looking for the team to do. Over 200 yards on the ground and Ward threw for another 300 yards and racked up 4 TDs. Ward is the first Hurricanes in program history to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in seven straight games.
The defense did struggle and the worries about the secondary in the beginning of the season have started to becomes the main sorce of concern for the Hurricanes, but for now they get the biggest win of the season against the Cardnials.
Now they will look to return home and play against a struggling Florida State that could be the biggest trap game of the season for the team.
FINAL: Miami 52, Louisville 45
With under a minute left, the Cardinals drove down the field and scored another touchdown with 54 seconds left on the clock. The only thing that has not happened in this game is an onside kick with the Cardinal's attempt. They fail and the Hurricanes put the games away.
Miami 52, Louisville 38
A dangerous play from Miami with Ward throwing the ball and it being ruled a touchdown. It was a clearly a pass thrown forward and it comes back for Martinez. Martinez finishes the drive with a grown man run. It was simple and effective and sent the crowd home.
The defensive finally finds a way to get the Cards behind the sticks and get a key stop on for their offense. The Canes have now utilized the sophomore back Allen and Ward is making magical play after play. Another slow and long drive for Miami that takes time off the lock but they are moving the ball.
Miami 45, Louisville 38
Suprise, surprise, a new running back enters the arena. Ajay Allen gets some playing time and he shows that he is worth it. He touches the ball and instantly makes magic. Ward finds Brown streaking in the middle of the field and he goes for a 59-yard catch. That leads to Allen scoring and getting back on top.
Miami 38, Louisville 38
The secondary is getting torched. It's going to come down to Cam Ward and the offense to outlast the Cardinals. A Fourth and eight goes in favor the the Cards because of a holding call that allowed an easy touchdown to follow. No one said it would be easy but this is the moment that Wards will decide if he wants the Heisman or not.
Fourth Quarter
Everything you could ask for in this fourth third quarter by both teams. Fake punts, key fourth game stops, questionable calls by refs - It's just an average day for some college football. Back and forth this game goes for each team entering the fourth quarter.
Miami 38, Louisville 31
And just like that Ward makes one of the most spectacular throws of the season and the game and now has his 4th TD pass of the game. This is an incredible game let alone one of the best quarters of the season. This has everything that you could ask for in arguably the toughest game on the Hurricanes schedule. This is an old-school shootout and it's amazing.
Miami 31, Louisville 31
This game has started to to reach instantly level of great. One play later the ball gets punched out and the Cardinals have swung the momentum in their favor in under a minute of play. the quickest four points you will ever see and now the game is tied. Shough finds Books after a blown coverage left him wide open.
Miami 31 Louisville 24
Louisville tricks back instantly with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD from Caullin Lacy. Legitmantly something that was not expected and yet it was expected at the same time. These two teams have a chance to put up insane numbers on offense.
Miami 31 Louisville 17
Restrepo is incredible, don't know how many times you have to watch him. A great catch after a long drive by the Canes. 14-play drive taking up over 6 minutes. Great drive and a great way to take off some clock. Martinez keep the drive alive many times with great runs and being a dominant runner that many have wanted him to be all season.
Third Quarter
Halftime: Miami 24 Louisville 17
The secondary can't stop a cold so it's up to the Offense to milk the clock.
Unless Ward is under center, Flecther needs to get close to every snap out of the backfield and there has been no sign of Noah Lyle. (he works well out of the shotgun formation similar to Fletcher).
Good first half but many wasted opportunities on the the field.
The final two minutes of this game were managed horribly by the Hurricanes. They give a chance for the Cards to get some points on the board. Two throwing calls instead of wasting some time off the clock with runs to Marteniz instead of the dominant Flecther. The Cards have easily walked down the field multiple times proving that they can score on the cans with ease.
The X-Factor Simeon Barrow Jr gets the first sack for the Hurricanes today. There is still time on the clock as the game is under 2 minutes in the second quarter. 1:45 left on the clock with two times outs to work with to possibly score again and get the ball first in the second half. A great chance to blow this game wide open.
Miami 24, Louisville 14
When the offensive has its struggles the defensive just found a way to flip the momentum back into with an amazing defensive stop at the goal. They stopped the fantastic freshman and forced the fumble and the defense recovered the fumble in the endzone for the TD. A stop the defensive needed.
Miami 17, Louisville 14
A great play design for the Cards with the play action. Hurricanes were ready to sell out for the run and the tight end slips out for a wide-open catch for 6 for the Louisville offense. It was a 75 yard-drive for the Cards as this game is getting close to shootout territory as each team responds back and forth. Big explosive plays continue to break the Cane's defense. Until they figure out a way to stop it, it's going to be a long afternoon for the team.
Miami 17, Louisville 7
There is a reason the Ward is in the Heisman conversation. He leads to country in TD passes and he gets another one to Sam Brown for 49 yards. It is looking easy for the offense right now the question is will the defense be able to hold up to give the ball back to Ward.
Second Quarter
The confidence is flowing from Jeff Brohm and his group. trick play and formations that can't be explained through words. The Hurricanes find another way to get the Louisville offense off the field and get the offense back to do what they do best.
Miami 10, Louisville 7
It has been none stop action in the first quarter between these two teams and it doesn't look like it's about to slow down.
This is the most balanced offense since the opening game of the season. Mark Fletcher Jr has taken over RB1 duties and he has opened up the running game for the Canes. That allowed Ward to buy some time in the pocket and find a wide-open Jacolby George in the back left of the endzone for an amazing pass.
Louisville 7, Miami 3
True freshman Isaac Brown Get to know the name. He's going to be a problem all game long. He breaks off rushing to the left for a gain of 43 yards and a TD. He is one of the best backs in the country just as a freshman.
Miami 3, Louisville 0
A bad break for the Hurricanes with the pass interference call then a false start to move the sticks back some more. Points still go on the board with a 55-bomb from Borregales, but these are the missed opportunities that the team has harped about.
First drive for Louisville ends in a three in out with disciplined football from all around from the defensive of the Hurricanes. Coverage was great and forced Louisville to try to make a big play were they could not connect.
First Quarter
No. 6 Miami is back in action as they will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated ACC matchup.
While Louisville (4-2) is coming off a close victory against Virginia (4-2), The 'Canes look closer to 100 percent with the return of offensive lineman Jalen Rivers. This is another tough road game for the Hurricanes as they look to stay on track for an undefeated season led by superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
The Game
Date: October 19
Time: Noon ET
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Series: Miami leads 11-4-1 against Louisville
Last Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Hurricanes 38-31 in Coral Gables after a 15-point fourth-quarter explosion for Louisville after being down 28-23. The Hurricane defense could not produce enough stops and the offense stagnated only scoring a field goal in the fourth.