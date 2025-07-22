Carson Beck Grows in Excitement About New Opportunity with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have welcomed Carson Beck with open arms, and now he has the chance to speak for the first time ahead of the 2025 season.
Beck is coming off a UCL injury suffered in the SEC Championship game last season in a losing effort against Texas, but now "100 percent" and is working every day to build chemistry with everyone around him.
“I’m doing good, man,” Beck said on 560 AM at today’s ACC Media Day. “I’ve been 100 percent for a while, throughout summer workouts. Really trying to build this chemistry with the wide receivers, watching film, extra routes. I’m feeling really good.”
What also draws some attention is number of opiions that have flown around Beck and about his game. Beck isn't one to take those things personal and knows that the only way to shut up the doubters is to get better.
“Everybody is entitled to an opinion,” Beck said. “All I really can do is just go in and work every single day, try to get better with not only myself and my teammates, start building those relationships, and continue to try to lead this team.”
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Since arriving in Coral Gables, the Heisman dark horse has had an endless amount of time to work with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and the new and young receiving corps of the Hurricanes.
“He’s very calm, cool and collected, which I love about him,” Beck said of Dawson. “Very good at being able to connect with me, that’s what I’ve been able to realize from the jump – his understanding, ability to teach, explain what he’s trying to do. We haven’t been able to play a game yet, but it’s something I’m looking forward to. Watching film from all the games last year, what he was able to do with Cam (Ward) and the offense – very excited to have him as my OC, to learn and build under him.”
Beck continued.
“Man, I’m really, really excited (about the receivers),” Beck said. “The work we’ve been able to put in over the summer since I’ve been able to start growing again has been really good. What I’m most excited about is the mindset, mentality of these guys, even the younger guys. CJ is a veteran guy who has played a lot of football, has a lot of experience, but these younger guys – their ability to learn and adapt on the fly is very impressive. I’m very excited to continue to work with them. As we go into fall camp, it’ll be a really pivotal moment for us as we go into the first game."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.