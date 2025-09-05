Carson Beck's Heisman Odds Skyrocket After Week One
The Miami Hurricanes could have another Heisman Finalist this season from the quarterback position.
Carson Beck has skyrocketed in the oddsmakers' eyes as the first week of College Football is finished. Many doubted the quarterback entering this season, but the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is now one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
Bekc played a good game against No. 6 Notre Dame. He finished 20-31, for 205 yards and two NFL-level touchdowns. Beck is also starting to get more comfortable in the offense that he just started to take part in during the summer.
The best of Beck has yet to be seen, but there is still time for him to grow into one of the best quarterbacks in the country, similar to the 2023 season. In the next five games, Beck will have a chance to make an argument for being the Heisman favorite if he plays out of his mind.
The Hurricanes will face Bethune-Cookman, USF, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Florida State, and then a Friday night showdown against Louisville. If the Hurricanes are still undefeated by that point in the season, the Canes should be the No. 1 team in the country with Beck as the Heisman front-runner, with some challenges coming from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
The Hurricanes also have another Heisman-level player on their team in Rueben Bain Jr. The Canes could have an internal race for the Heisman if both continue to play out of their minds as the season progresses.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.