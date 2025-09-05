All Hurricanes

Carson Beck's Heisman Odds Skyrocket After Week One

Many doubted the quarterback entering this season, but the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is now one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) drops back to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes could have another Heisman Finalist this season from the quarterback position.

Carson Beck has skyrocketed in the oddsmakers' eyes as the first week of College Football is finished. Many doubted the quarterback entering this season, but the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is now one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Bekc played a good game against No. 6 Notre Dame. He finished 20-31, for 205 yards and two NFL-level touchdowns. Beck is also starting to get more comfortable in the offense that he just started to take part in during the summer.

The best of Beck has yet to be seen, but there is still time for him to grow into one of the best quarterbacks in the country, similar to the 2023 season. In the next five games, Beck will have a chance to make an argument for being the Heisman favorite if he plays out of his mind.

The Hurricanes will face Bethune-Cookman, USF, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Florida State, and then a Friday night showdown against Louisville. If the Hurricanes are still undefeated by that point in the season, the Canes should be the No. 1 team in the country with Beck as the Heisman front-runner, with some challenges coming from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) practices before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes also have another Heisman-level player on their team in Rueben Bain Jr. The Canes could have an internal race for the Heisman if both continue to play out of their minds as the season progresses.

How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.

Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

