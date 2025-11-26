Miami's Carson Beck Explains How the Offense Has Found New Life
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Since losing to SMU, the Miami Hurricanes had to do some soul-searching within. It started on the offensive side of the ball, which knew it could be elite but was struggling to adjust against teams.
After that loss the team started to adjust and started to become more and more explosive as the weeks went on. Blowing teams out and nearly scoring 40 points a game with a "loose" approach to the team has helped.
It has also help quarterback Carson Beck. He has been elite since leaving Dallas and loks to remain elite heading into the last game of the season.
I think we've just played really good complementary football," Beck said. "The run game has been very explosive. The pass game has been very explosive. Our screen game, just play the actual pass, drop back pass. We've converted on third down at a very high percentage. Once we've gotten into the red zone, we've been able to, obviously, punch it in and finish the drives with points, so again, it's not, I don't think it's a mean thing.
"I just think it's an offense just collectively as an offense, we've been executing, and we've eliminated negative plays, RPO, we've really done a really good job of playing discipline, but still playing fast and being explosive, which can be challenging to do at times. So I mean, offensively we've been playing really, really well, and just looking to do that, you know, as we head into this game."
The Hurricanes offense has been elite. Over the last three weeks, the team has had over 1300 yards on offense scoring 112 points with three blowout wins. They are dominating the rest of the feild. It comes iwth consistentcy and with the team playing free.
Head coach Mario Cristobal highlighted this during his Monday press conference.
"It's just getting better and better every week, Cristobal said. "It kind of goes hand in hand, right? We're getting healthy again, and it's getting in sync. We're playing complimentary football again, right, which is so key, especially at this time of year. The climate changes, you got to travel, deal with injuries, deal with other teams, get healthy or not being healthy. A lot is going on right now, and certainly, you have a lot of tape out there, so you have to continue to evolve.
"And I think both sides of the ball are doing a good job, from a self ccout standpoint, to keep finding just ways to move the chain, score points and get stops on defense, and then also find advantages on special teams, which I think this year has been a massive uptick, in our punt return yardage and in our coverage teams for the most part. I think all those things at this time of year, it's so critical to just to keep getting better, and to really force that mentality and not let it just in any way, shape or form, slide and go backwards."
The Hurricanes will face No. 22 Pitt on ABC at Noon Saturday for a chance to make the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.