Carson Beck Tabbed With Another Preseason Award Watch List
Miami quarterback Carson Beck was one of 35 quarterbacks nationally named to the 2025 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback honor.
The recognition marks Beck’s second preseason watch list selection of 2025. The Jacksonville, Fla., native was also named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List, honoring college football’s most outstanding player.
Beck transferred to Miami after a decorated five-year career at Georgia, where he compiled a 24-3 record as a starter and threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs to the SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024 after passing for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns in his final season.
He is one of seven Hurricanes named to national preseason watch lists this season:
- Rueben Bain Jr. – Bronko Nagurski Trophy
- Anez Cooper – Outland Trophy
- Francis Mauigoa – Outland Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy
- Wesley Bissainthe – Butkus Award
- Adam Booker – Patrick Mannelly Award
- Keelan Marion – Paul Hornung Award
This is the same award the last year's starting quarterback, Cam Ward, was honored with at the end of the season, and eventually led him to being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This could be a trend that Hurricanes find themselves in, with many talented quarterbacks finding their way to Miami and working as much as they can to restore the "U" to what it once was.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation will announce 16 semifinalists on Nov. 12, followed by three finalists on Nov. 25. The winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Dec. 11 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
2025 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List
Drew Allar, Penn State, Sr., 6-5, 235, Medina, Ohio
Luke Altmyer, Illinois, Sr., 6-2, 205, Starkville, Miss.
Alonza Barnett III, JMU, Jr., 6-0, 217, Whitsett, N.C.
Rocco Becht, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 210, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Carson Beck, Miami, Sr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.
Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss, Sr., 6-2, 230, Frisco, Texas
Devon Dampier, Utah, Jr., 5-11, 204, Phoenix, Ariz.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State, Jr., 6-2, 200, Aledo, Texas
Tucker Gleason, Toledo, Sr., 6-3, 245, Tampa, Fla.
Taylen Green, Arkansas, Sr., 6-6, 235, Lewisville, Texas
Josh Hoover, TCU, Jr., 6-2, 200, Heath, Texas
Blake Horvath, Navy, Sr., 6-2, 195, Hilliard, Ohio
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, So., 6-6, 215, Long Beach, Calif.
Keyone Jenkins, FIU, Jr., 6-0, 190, Opa-Locka, Fla.
Kevin Jennings, SMU, Jr., 6-0, 192, Oak Cliff, Texas
Avery Johnson, Kansas State, Jr., 6-2, 192, Wichita, Kan.
Haynes King, Georgia Tech, Sr., 6-3, 215, Longview, Texas
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Sr., 6-2, 205, Austin, Texas
DJ Lagway, Florida, So., 6-3, 247, Willis, Texas
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, So., 6-2, 205, West Linn, Ore.
Maddux Madsen, Boise State, Jr., 5-10, 207, Lehi, Utah
Arch Manning, Texas, So., 6-4, 219, New Orleans, La.
John Mateer, Oklahoma, Jr., 6-1, 224, Little Elm, Texas
Owen McCown, UTSA, Jr., 6-1, 190, Rusk, Texas
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Jr., 6-5, 225, Miami, Fla.
Darian Mensah, Duke, So., 6-3, 205, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Chandler Morris, Virginia, Sr., 6-0, 192, Highland Park, Texas
Behren Morton, Texas Tech, Sr., 6-2, 210, Eastland, Texas
Miller Moss, Louisville, Sr., 6-2, 210, Los Angeles, Calif.
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State, Jr., 6-5, 234, Inglewood, Calif.
Parker Navarro, Ohio, Sr., 6-0, 205, Tempe, Ariz.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Sr., 6-1, 205, Lake Charles, La.
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, Sr., 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, N.M.
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor, Sr., 6-4, 220, Lubbock, Texas
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, So., 6-3, 240, Florence, S.C.
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-3, 235, Denton, Texas
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.