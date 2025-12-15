Will Carson Beck's Experience Cash In For Miami in the College Football Playoff

When Carson Beck left Georgia, one of the biggest stigmas on him was that he would lose you a game or two, but still have highlight moments.

The Miami Hurricanes saw both sides of the star quarterback this season, but he stayed consistent and improved as the season longed.

He is coming off a major UCL injury, but he has his wings under him as he prepares the Canes for the first trip to the College Football Playoff in program history. Moreover, his experience in big games and moments is what caught the eye of the Hurricanes during the transfer portal window last season, after barely missing out on the dance.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes had the best offense in the country under Cam Ward, but couldn't stop a cold. Now they have a good offense with a great defense that has only allowed barely two touchdowns a game this season.

Now against Texas A&M, the Hurricanes need that experience to cash in to win this first-round matchup against the Aggies.

Beck finished the regular season throwing for 3072 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He did all this while leading the ACC in completion percentage (74.7) and dominating in the final three games of the year. He threw for 10 TDs, only one interception, and an elite accuracy (81 percent).

This has to be the Carson Beck that plays every team in the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes will have a chance against the Aggies to air them out, and it will be on Beck's arm to get that 300-yard 3-touchdown game that has been creeping up on him.

The Biggest question, however, is whether Beck will slowly revert to what he was against Louisville and SMU. This game will be based on winning the turnover battle and which quarterback will be successful.

What a play from Carson Beck and Malachi Toney!



Toney hit the "night night" celly and Beck waved goodbye to the crowd 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/tUoSZdKShK — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2025

Beck has to be a difference maker, but not "the" difference maker. Beck can play an average game against some of these teams, and the Canes will easily score at least 30 points. He needs to make the right play when it's time to make the play. Not only will this unlock what the Hurricanes can be, but it can also unlock the full abilities of Beck. Beck is an elite quarterback, and against the Aggies, he has a chance to prove it.

