CFP Committee Chair Gives Miami A Clue on How They Can Make the Playoffs
The dust has settled, and there are still some who think Miami got screwed in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The Hurricanes are ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, and it doesn't help that they have looked terrible this past month. The committee is more of a "what have you done for me now" mindset, and the Canes have not done enough to earn their support over other teams.
However, the CFP committee chair, Mack Rhoades, knows that Miami is one of the most interesting teams that still has a chance to make it in over some other teams, ideally Notre Dame.
“I think Miami right now offensively is struggling a bit, so the committee felt strongly about where they were ranked," Rhoades said. “For Miami, I’m just going to say it, it’s about consistency. There’s a lack of consistency, and we just need to see more consistency out of Miami heading down the stretch.”
Miami Has to Impress the Committee to Get In
The Hurricanes have the wins necessary, but this mid-season dip has hindered them in the eyes of the committee. This is the time for Mario Cristobal to learn how to adapt and learn how to put teams away once and for all.
The committee has given the Hurricanes a lifeline. If they go out and dominate the next four weeks and soundly defeat No. 24 Pitt and make it look better than the Fighting Irish, the Hurricanes have a way in even without the ACC Championship. There is a way, a slim one.
The safe stop for the Hurricanes is to reach No. 10. That is the only safe spot for them to make it in without playing in the ACC Championship game.
Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pitt
25. Tennesse
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.