CFP Committee Chair Gives Miami A Clue on How They Can Make the Playoffs

The College Football Playoff Committee has given the Hurricanes a lifeline.

Justice Sandle

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The dust has settled, and there are still some who think Miami got screwed in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hurricanes are ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, and it doesn't help that they have looked terrible this past month. The committee is more of a "what have you done for me now" mindset, and the Canes have not done enough to earn their support over other teams.

However, the CFP committee chair, Mack Rhoades, knows that Miami is one of the most interesting teams that still has a chance to make it in over some other teams, ideally Notre Dame.

“I think Miami right now offensively is struggling a bit, so the committee felt strongly about where they were ranked," Rhoades said. “For Miami, I’m just going to say it, it’s about consistency. There’s a lack of consistency, and we just need to see more consistency out of Miami heading down the stretch.”

Miami Has to Impress the Committee to Get In

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the sidelines during the second h
Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have the wins necessary, but this mid-season dip has hindered them in the eyes of the committee. This is the time for Mario Cristobal to learn how to adapt and learn how to put teams away once and for all.

The committee has given the Hurricanes a lifeline. If they go out and dominate the next four weeks and soundly defeat No. 24 Pitt and make it look better than the Fighting Irish, the Hurricanes have a way in even without the ACC Championship. There is a way, a slim one.

The safe stop for the Hurricanes is to reach No. 10. That is the only safe spot for them to make it in without playing in the ACC Championship game.

Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Ole Miss

7. BYU

8. Texas Tech

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Oklahoma

13. Utah

14. Virginia

15. Louisville

16. Vanderbilt

17. Georgia Tech

18. Miami

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Washington

24. Pitt

25. Tennesse

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

