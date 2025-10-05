All Hurricanes

CJ Daniels Honored Former LSU Teammate During Two-Touchdown Performance Against FSU

During his outstanding night, the electric Miami receiver sent a message to Florida State trolling the Seminoles' "War Chant" while also honoring former late LSU teammate Kyren Lacy.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Not only was it a massive victory for No. 3 Miami, they got to rub it in against No. 18 Florida State.

It got close late in the fourth quarter, but the game was over once the dancing and trolling began.

The Hurricanes dominated offensively and defensively, but the wide receiver duo of Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels tortured the Seminoles' secondary all night long.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The duo combined for four touchdowns, but while Toney's calm and confident manner took over for the Canes, Daniels teased FSU and its fan base with a simple, all but familiar chant.

Each time the senior receiver scored, he recreated the iconic Seminoles "Warchant" that saronated Doak Campbell Stadium all night. He admitted post-game that his emotions slightly got the best of him, but he just reciprocated the favor.

 I think the chant I could have controlled my emotions a little more,man. I think I let my emotions get the best of me.

However, while crushing the rival Noles was the priority, Daniels had something else on his mind. While it was just for one season, his time at LSU will never be forgotten, and the impact that his former LSU teammate, the late Kyren Lacy, had on him.

Lacy died by suicide in April of this year, after he was set to appear before a grand jury for a crime that was recently proven he did not commit.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

I did it for Kyren, my former teammate that passed last year from LSU. Yeah, it's just on my heart, heavy, man. So, um, I let the world know that I'm doing it for him.

Daniels finished the game with five receptions for 78 yards, with two touchdowns. The trolling was fun, but his celebration for Lacy was the real highlight.

The Hurricanes will now be on another bye week before returning for their second game in ACC play against Louisville (4-1, 0-1 ACC) on Oct. 25 for a Friday Night Lights matchup for the world to see.

