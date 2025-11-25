No. 13 Miami Expects Everyone to be Ready to Go Against Pittsburgh
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have been injured during the mid point the season. Consistently rotating players in and out of the lineup, but it has also helped with the depth of the team. The Hurricanes are pushing forward and are expecting six out of their seven starters back into the lineup ahead of the final game of the season.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows the importance of having these players back in the lineup, not only for their on-field play but also for their leadership.
Cristobal is excited to see his players back on the field and having his full force out there again.
On Getting Starters Back into the Rotation...
"It's really exciting because when we started the month, we're down six to seven of our frontline guys," Cristobal said. "And not only are they really the great players and starters, they are our best leaders as well. Now you'll have a full-speed Mark Fletcher, he got a lot of reps last week and looked really good. Ahmad [Moten] is now healthy. Now he can go extended play. He got more snaps this last week. Certainly we expect OJ [Frederique] to be back as one of the better corners in the country. CJ [Daniels] looks really, really good.
"So we think we're like, right there with him. He got a few snaps last week, really encouraged by David Blay today. [Wesley Bissainthe] went full speed last week, so it was his first week back. That's a lot of guys who are now getting healthier. That's an exciting point of contention for us. We certainly want to get healthier and avoid as many injuries as you can. And we took we took a shot earlier this month, but we're starting. We're starting now. We're on the mend. It's exciting."
On S Jakobe Thomas after exiting the Virginia Tech game with an injury…
"He will. He will. I don't foresee any issues at all. He was clear today for practice today and tomorrow will be fully clear for everything, so we're ready to roll."
The Hurricanes will need everyone against the Panthers. It's November football, and it's the perfect time to show that the Canes can play anywhere on the field at any time.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.