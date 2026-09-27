Darian Mensah's Completion Percentage Breaks 30 Year Record Through Four Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The story of Darian Mensah with Miami was also going to be a positive outcome. Mensah is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and in four games with the Hurricanes, he has added another record to his stack of accolades.

However, if you asked anyone, especially Mensah, this is exactly how he expected himself to look in the Orange and Green.

Now, he's the first FBS quarterback in the last 30 years to have more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12) through his first four games.

Darian Mensah is the 1st Miami player with 3 Pass TD & a Rush TD in a first half in the last 30 seasons 😮



Through 3 Pass TD Mensah has 14 this season, tying 2024 Cam Ward for the most by a Miami player through the team's first 4 games in that span. pic.twitter.com/kLerMWMgCS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 27, 2026

But the story remains the same with Mensah. Nothing he does is all on him. He has elite talent around him that allows him to play freely, and he has accumulated stats.

"My O-line and protection," Mensah said after the Central Michigan victory. "The front does well, and I think that past it, I don't feel like I have to press or do anything special. I've just got to put it in play, I got elite pass catchers to do the rest."

Against Central Michigan, Mensh was pulled in the third quarter when the damage was already done. He finished with 338 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown on 23-of-27 passing attempts.

It has become the norm for Mensah, even if his completion percentage was under his average of 90 percent.

Moreover, things are starting to build themselves, and head coach Mario Cristobal loves what his quarterback is doing through the air, on the ground, and how he is taking control of everything.

"Yeah, he spread the ball around pretty good as well," Cristobal said. "He extended plays. Great pocket presents, Protected pretty well, but it a couple of times, and it got sticky, he found a way, you know what he use his feet tonight. And an awesome manner, especially right before the half, That's a pretty extensive drive, you know.

"Normally we wouldn't try to do that from home 3 yard line, but I felt there was an opportunity there after that first play. and so we let it rip and he saw him and the entire off was so good at two throughout camp and throughout the, you know, the practice sessions throughout the course of the early season that we had a lot of confidence in it and we let it."

Mensah will now take his talents back on the road and face off against Clemson. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak, but Mensah has a Heisman on his mind, even if he won't say it out loud.

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