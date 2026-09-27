No. 6 Miami Channels First Drive Disaster Into Total Domination Against Central Michigan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Was it a dominant scoreline? Yes. Did Darian Mensah light up the scoreboard again, adding to his Heisman case? Yes. Did Malachi Toney light up another game for 100-plus yards and a touchdown? Yes.

However, nine penalties in the first half, 12 total for the game for 107 yards, were the only things No. 6 Miami (4-0, 2-0 ACC) focused on after defeating Central Michigan 52-3 in the team's first Saturday game of the season.

Miami would struggle at the line of scrimmage time and time again, with many players in and out of the lineup, allowing flag after flag to fly to head coach Mario Cristobal's annoyance.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Herbert Scroggins III (31) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (9), Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) and Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That first drive would be the driving force for the rest of the game, where Miami's offense took over and settled in areas, while its defense continued to make turnover-worthy plays now that the fountain opened.

It started with Mensah taking over another half, lasering the ball at will, forcing defenders to turn their heads in shock at how he delivered time and time again.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the football defended by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive lineman J.J. Douglas (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heisman hopeful would finish the game with another 300-yard game with four total touchdowns, but it would be his worst completion game of the season, only finishing at 85 percent once he was pulled before the end of the third quarter.

Along with him would be Toney finishing with 120 yards and a touchdown (one that was also taken away), and his former Duke teammate Cooper Barkate getting going with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Mensah would rush one of his own and throw it in the back of the end zone for Daylyn Upshaw to complete his throwing hat trick.

Moreover, the Hurricanes' defense is starting to find itself, even with some questionable penalties still holding them back. They forced three turnovers; one of which was carried back as a scoop-and-score but was negated thanks to a personal foul, the Canes Achilles heel of the night.

Still, the Canes would only let up three points on the first drive of the game. It would also be the first time the Hurricanes would be down against any opponent all season. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes exited this game without any injuries, highlighting an explosive offensive game and strong defensive output.

The Hurricanes will turn their attention to Clemson, which is coming off a late-night victory on the road at Cal. No official time has been announced by the ACC or ESPN.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.