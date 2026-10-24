Darian Mensah Delivers Heisman-Worthy Performance Against Pitt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Darian Mensah delivered another clinic in efficiency Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, completing 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions as the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes rolled past Pittsburgh 52-23.

The performance pushed Miami to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, reinforcing the Hurricanes’ status as one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.

Mensah, the former Duke and Tulane quarterback who transferred to Miami this offseason after leading the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC title, operated with the same poise and accuracy that have defined his 2026 campaign.

Mensah to Toney is the best duo in the country 🙌



31/37, 387 PYDS, 4 TDS, 0 INT vs Pitt



14 catches for Toney, a school record, and Miami looked every bit like the No. 1 team in the nation. pic.twitter.com/REK5EgZUHF — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 24, 2026

He finished with another Heisman-like performance and has only made his case stronger for voters after Saturday’s dominant win.

By halftime, he already had 22 completions in 26 attempts for 274 yards and three of his scores, as Miami built a 31-7 lead.

The connection with sophomore wide receiver Malachi Toney was the centerpiece.

Toney finished with 16 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 53-yard score in which he caught a short pass, slipped a tackle, and outran the Panthers secondary.

Toney briefly left the game in the second quarter after appearing to tweak an ankle but returned on the next series and immediately made an impact, converting a third-and-18 before breaking free for the long touchdown.

MALACHI TONEY HEISMAN CAMPAING IS STILL HERE 🏆🔥



16 REC, 194 YDS, 3 TDS vs Pitt



10 TDs this season, already matching his total from last year. pic.twitter.com/NfUTzovDXO — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 24, 2026

Mensah also found Gavin Mueller for a score on a rollout in the back of the end zone.

Mensah’s outing continues a remarkable stretch for the junior signal-caller.

Through seven games, he has completed over 80 percent of his passes for well over 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just one interception while guiding an undefeated team that has rarely been challenged for long stretches.

With what was talked about as one of the best quarterback draft classes, Mensah has separated himself from the rest of the class so far this season.

His ability to distribute the ball cleanly to Toney and a deep supporting cast has elevated Miami’s offense into Heisman and College Football Playoff contention conversations.

Yes, Darian Mensah just threw another TD to Malachi Toney 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KcfwmsMLG — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 24, 2026

With the victory, the Hurricanes remain the clear team to beat in the ACC and a top contender on the national stage.

Mensah’s combination of accuracy, decision-making, and big-play timing once again made the difference, turning what could have been a competitive ACC matchup into a statement win.

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