Darian Mensah Has His Eye On Two Receivers Who Can Step Up For Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have the chance to see who is ready for the moment against Central Michigan.

Injuries are plaguing No. 6 Miami, but it also gives others a glimmer of hope with more playing time.

Most importantly, with Joshua Moore out for the season, Miami's wide receiver three is open for the taking. It's a position that Heisman hopeful quarterback Darian Mensah is excited to watch, with new opportunities on the way.

"Yeah, I think there's a bunch of guys who could step up, but the two that come to mind I'd say are Dre Jacobs and Somourian Wingo," Mensah said. "I think they're, you know, explosive playmakers, and they've got the opportunity. And so I think it's their time to go take advantage of it."

Both have seen some time this season, but more in the backup role when Miami is putting up historic offensive numbers.

Moreover, it is not just those two. Daylyn Upshaw has been one of the players who have stepped up when the team has needed him most.

Furthermore, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson trusts who he is going to throw out there.

Well, I mean, I feel good about the depth, but I mean, obviously that sucks because just of the human element of this game," Dawson said. "This game's brutal at times, and we all know it going into it. But what, I mean, great guys, and it's just— Marty, what a deal, man, and Josh too. And so it just sucks. The human element of that just sucks for me. But ultimately, when people go down, people have to step up, and we have guys in that room that are capable and ready, and they'll be ready to roll."

Jacobs is a 6-foot junior with only two catches this season, but has scored a touchdown. Wingo is another talented freshman on Miami's roster, standing at 6-foot-2. He has also caught a touchdown this season but has two more catches than Jacobs for 86 yards.

Deeper in the lineup are other players doing things that can also give them playing time. Miami should cruise to victory and give more shine to some of the talent that can shine. Miami's receiver room is deep, and Mensah will have fun throwing to whoever he has to.

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