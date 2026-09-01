Darian Mensah's Availability Irons New Wrinkle to No. 7 Miami's Offense Ahead of Stanford

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — "Availability is the best ability."

That is what Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal already has ahead of him this season in his quarterback room. Coming off Cam Ward's electric QB season, the Hurricanes expected the same from Carson Beck, but it didn't happen.

Not because of Beck's talent — he wasn't healthy. Beck didn't throw the ball until summer, and by the time he played his first preseason game in the NFL, his arm strength wasn't there.

That one thing changed Miami and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offensive game plan. Entering the 2026 season, the Canes have had their quarterback since the spring. Darian Mensah is ready to do it, and everyone is excited to see what he looks like in the orange and green.

#Miami HC Mario Cristobal on Stanford and the “NFL Influence” the team has in their ranks: #collegefootball



More in comments⬇️: pic.twitter.com/0o1Dgu9vCk — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 31, 2026

"They always say in football, right? The greatest ability is availability, and he's been available and been with us since January, so he's been through the winter conditioning program, the spring football, the player-led practices. It was kind of like those are OTAs led by players. So he's been through all of it," Cristobal said about Mensah during Monday's press conference.

"So he's gotten a ton of reps in the system, and he's such a smart guy that the autonomy that comes with this offense is something that really lends well to his abilities, and so we we see a guy that's very capable of doing some great things, and we also see a guy that's very humble and that recognizes that all that potential and all that ability has to be proven on a daily basis and has to be carried over to game day.

"I guess what I'm trying to say is that in a world of noise and narratives in college football, that the focus continues to be on us working and practicing and preparing and preparing for a great opponent on Friday."

Moreover, there have been awesome plays and moments Cristobal has seen from Mensah, but he is still learning about his star quarterback.

Miami will face off against Stanford in its season opener, where Cristobal will get to learn about his quarterback firsthand in the field of fire.

"I like to say that we're going to learn each and every game, starting with this game," Cristobal said about Mensah during Monday's press conference. "I think we've learned during the practice model of the calendar that he's just a very driven guy. He's proactive, which is the best, right? You want your sons and daughters to be proactive, right?

"They're pros to everything they do. You want your football players to be proactive, and those guys just and they're better processes, right? And that's what he is, and he's proactive in his building relationships with his teammates. He's proactive in making sure he's ahead on the game plan, and in terms of asking questions on the opponent and different ways he could help the football team, and not just by talking about a play, but who he can reach to get the best out of them as well.

"He's just a guy that you can't get him in a bad mood. He's got a ton of energy, and I think he appreciates the intensity with which we come at him with to prepare him. And so, really, it's great to be around. I'm really looking forward to watching him play."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us onTwitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, andTikTok for the latest news.