How to Watch No. 7 Miami at Stanford Football

Week 0 was a taste of what the college football season is going to be and now it the full swing is underway.

Week one is here, but for some, the first game of the season is already out of the way. The Miami Hurricanes will play their first game of the season against the Stanford Cardinal, on the road.

This is the second time the Canes will face the West Coast team since the addition of the program to the ACC.

Moreover, this is the perfect game for Miami to open with in a conference game that can set the tone for how they play in the ACC.

Miami has slipped up twice over the past two years, nearly keeping them out of the College Football Playoff, but this season, there are many avenues the Canes can reach for a possible undefeated season and a bye in the CFP.

Futhermore, this team is one of the most talented in the country on both sides of the ball.

The Hurricanes are three Heisman campaigns away from laying the foundation, while also learning what this team needs this season compared to last season. Last season is in the past, and now the Canes have a new objective.

Miami wants to start the season on fire with a team in the conference that has already proven it can score. Moreover, after Stanford played Hawaii, the Canes can pick up a few things to improve their chances.

Stanford is already one game in, and having some tape on film helps with the Hurricanes, and they are picking apart the team.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Stanford

Who: No. 7 Miami (0-0) at Stanford (1-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Stanford, California

TV: ESPN

Series history: Miami leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Last season was the first time both programs faced off. The Hurricanes ran over the Cardinal, with new GM Andrew Luck laying the foundation for the future of the program in his first season.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a 13-3 season, losing in the National Championship game to the Indiana Hoosiers 27-21.

Last Time Out, Stanford: The Cardinal played in week one, defeating Hawaii 37-27 after an impressive start from new transfer quarterback Davis Warren for its season opener.

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