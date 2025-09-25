ESPN Analyst Believes Mario Cristobal Has Delivered on His Promise
In recent years, it is weird to see national media talk about the Miami Hurricanes in a positive light.
That shows how much Mario Crisotbal has changed this program for the better and restored it to relevance, and is trying to push it into the future. It is not about if "the U is back", Cristobal wants it to be better than back.
Others are starting to notice. ESPN's Paul Finebaum has taken note of how Cristobal has made good on his promise to return the Hurricanes to winners.
Miami played fairly pedestrian and they still simply put away their rival from up in the state, and I think that shows you what they're capable of doing down the road. I realize if you're looking from a tall building, beating Notre Dame doesn't mean as much and...Florida is self-explanatory, but I think they'll get big wins later, and you have to look at what Mario Cristobal has done...He promised a winner, and he very well has a national championship contender here."- Paul Finebaum
However, for the Canes, they won't feel like winners unless they are holding up No. 6. The Hurricanes fans and alumni know that this team can still find a way to beat themselves, but they also feel that this season feels different.
No. 2 Miami will have the weekend off, however they will have two weeks to prepare for No. 8 Florida State. This weekend's matchup up against Virginia will be the second test the Seminoles will have had to face after opening the season defeating Alabama.
There is a showdown in Tallahassee in two weeks, and everyone can feel the importance of the game. The Hurricanes are trying to make a point that this season is their season. All roads point to the College Football Playoff for this team. There can't be any more bumps in the road like the previous season's.
Notice the way that Cristobal is talking to media and focus on his responses. This is the most locked-in Cristobal has ever been as the Hurricanes' head coach. He knows now the type of team he has. This is a national championship caliber team, and he doesn't want to waste it.
