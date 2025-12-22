Star Miami Hurricane Set To Return for Next Season

This past weekend was more than just a career day for Mark Fletcher Jr. The Miami Hurricanes running back added to the program's historic lore, leading the team to its first College Football Playoff victory.

Fletcher rushed for 172 yards against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the CFP. In a group that had been running back by committee all season, Fletcher was the one who leaped forward in the biggest game of the year.

Moreover, he is set to return for the 2026 season, likely being one of the premier backs in the country.

"What he means to this team, it was a rough year for him, and he never flinched," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "He's the heart and soul of our football team. Everything he does is dedicated to his teammates getting better and his team winning. And he was the difference in this game. He just took over."

Fletcher has been with the Hurricanes program since day one. He was committed to Ohio State for eight months before flipping to the Canes to stay closer to his family. That same family is the reason why he is returning for another year, according to a report from ESPN.

His relationship with his mother, Linda, has been the driving force for him to play at this level. She is his rock and he leans on here in the biggest moments to keep him clam.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) reacts after a run against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"It means everything to me," Fletcher said. "That's my rock. That's my world. I love her so much. We've both been -- it's been hard on us, but hey, she's always there. The fact that she even drives, man, that really shows me that this lady really loves me. I have that great support system, and I'm not by myself on that field."

Fletcher might not be the biggest name in the record books for the Canes, but with another season under his belt, he could finally crack his first 1000-yard rushing season and be one of the engines that keep the Hurricanes at a championship level.

The Hurricanes look to lean on him again against No. 2 Ohio State as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 31 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.

"They are defending National Champions for a reason," Cristobal said. "Not only do they have a lot of talent, but schematically they do present a lot of problems to opponents on both sides of the ball to all levels of the field."

