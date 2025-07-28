ESPN Believes the Miami-Notre Dame game will be the Swing Game for both teams in 2025
This season, Miami's hopes of making the College Football Playoff may hinge on their opening game against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are a familiar opponent for the Hurricanes. ESPN considers this the swing game for both programs in 2025.
Miami is looking to spoil Notre Dame's early season with a victory over the Fighting Irish. As Miami looks for Carson Beck to have a strong season following up Cam Ward's Heisman campaign, the Hurricanes boast a top-tier offensive line full of potential NFL players. This will make it more difficult for Marcus Freeman and his defensive coaches to get to Beck. Key offensive linemen for Miami include:
ESPN's Mark Schlabach went into detail about why Miami is such a threat to Miami in week one, citing CJ Carr's lack of experience starting a cause for concern for the Irish.
Schlabach said, "“Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman won’t have to wait long to learn if his team is a CFP (College Football Playoff) national title contender.” He isn’t wrong, and because this “will be a tremendous test for Notre Dame’s new starting quarterback, presumably redshirt freshman CJ Carr,” as Schlabach said, it won’t be an easy contest.
Fortunately for Miami, the Fighting Irish have struggled in the early season under Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame lost their first two games in Freeman's first season at the helm. While his second season started much better, they faced much weaker opponents. Last year, Northern Illinois knocked Notre Dame off in the second game in what was possibly the upset of the year.
Miami can expect Freeman to play it safe with Carr, leaning on his defense to carry them to the win. If Miami's offensive line can keep Carson Beck upright and the defense can stop Jeremiyah Love and the run game, the Hurricanes could spoil Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes as the season starts. Plus, since Miami sits at No. 10 in the preseason rankings, they could catapult themselves into the National Championship conversation early on.
For more updates on your Miami Hurricanes, continue checking Sports Illustrated.