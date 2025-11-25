Miami's Carson Beck Is Playing His Best Football at the Right Time
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 13 Miami has a slim chance of making it to the College Football Playoff. Dropping two games earlier in the season might be what kills them by Selection Sunday, but for now, they are playing the best football that they have all season, and it starts with the man under center.
Carson Beck was one of the reasons for the two losses against Louisville and SMU. Both games came down to inconsistency on offense, and Beck threw interception after interception. However, since the game against the Mustangs, Beck has been on fire and playing elite-level football.
Against Virginia Tech, he had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 320 yards on 27-32 (85 percent), and four touchdowns. He leads the ACC in completion percentage and ranks among the most accurate quarterbacks in the country.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that Beck is one of the main reasons why the offense is starting to look like a well-oiled machine.
"I mean, we're finding our rhythm offensively right now, and it's a combination of a lot of things, and he's a big reason why," Cristobal said. "I mean, there's no substitute for repetitions, but, you know, he never, and we'd never use it as an excuse. But would you love to have a spring with a new quarterback and a new system? Absolutely. Those things are hard to skip, and we overcame a lot of that in the early part of the season.
"But feel like just over time, the other reps, the familiarity with both our players being connected to our players, both on and off the field, and then just repetition is leading to him playing out some awesome football. Just judging from everything that we're seeing, we feel like it's only going to get better next several weeks."
The issue with Beck all season was that he finally got into a rhythm because of the lack of time he had to throw with his teammates, thanks to his UCL Injury. Now he is starting to play at the elite level the Hurricanes expected from him, and hopefully, it is enough to push the Hurricanes into the Top 10 and into the CFP.
"Well, I mean, it's like, especially at this time of year, you want to just keep the story going and not look at it or judge it till the very last chapter. So we want to keep playing. That's the goal," Cristobal said. "But so far, especially with a guy that went through what he went through, because it can be, especially mentally, if you let it.
"I think his resilience is trust in his teammates, the people around him, the medical team, and then the flat-out, just desire to get after it and get better, I think, all that stuff, and then again, going through the ups and downs to come with quarterback play in the season. He's just been, he's been awesome, and he's got the full support of his teammates, and he just wants to go win, man, that's all he cares about. Just wants to win."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.