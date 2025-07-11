ESPN Lists a not so Obvious Team As Miami 2025 Most Anticipated 2025 Arch Villains
The Miami Hurricanes might be opening the season with a notable historic rival, Notre Dame. Still, they won't be the biggest pain in the side of the Hurricanes this season, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.
"Georgia Tech is not on the schedule this year, or that would be the slam dunk choice. We could go with the obvious "traditional arch nemesis," Notre Dame, which is visiting South Florida for the first time since 2017. But there is another team that gets to wear the villain hat, if only for this season: Syracuse. That's right, the team that beat Miami 42-38 in the 2024 regular-season finale to keep the Hurricanes out of the ACC championship game visits Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 8. While both rosters have turned over since that game, the head coaches remain the same and there might be some added fuel to the fire."
Last season, Fran Brown and his squad of Orange cost the Hurricanes an appearance in the ACC Championship game against SMU, opening a door for the Clemson Tigers to get in the College Football Playoff and win the conference championship game.
Add the most recent recruiting chapter to the Hurricanes' saga of missing out on top South Florida talent. Brown has just snagged one of Mario Cristobal's priority targets, Calvin Russell. This game will have a lot of emotions behind it, as well as a revenge-type feeling.
Miami has to beat the Orange this season especially if they have goals to make the College Football Playoff for the first time this season, as well as making an appearance in the ACC Championship game.
