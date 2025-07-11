All Hurricanes

ESPN Lists a not so Obvious Team As Miami 2025 Most Anticipated 2025 Arch Villains

The Miami Hurricanes might be opening the season with a notable historic rival, Notre Dame. Still, they won't be the biggest pain in the side of the Hurricanes this season, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) attempts to sack Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) attempts to sack Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes might be opening the season with a notable historic rival, Notre Dame. Still, they won't be the biggest pain in the side of the Hurricanes this season, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

"Georgia Tech is not on the schedule this year, or that would be the slam dunk choice. We could go with the obvious "traditional arch nemesis," Notre Dame, which is visiting South Florida for the first time since 2017. But there is another team that gets to wear the villain hat, if only for this season: Syracuse. That's right, the team that beat Miami 42-38 in the 2024 regular-season finale to keep the Hurricanes out of the ACC championship game visits Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 8. While both rosters have turned over since that game, the head coaches remain the same and there might be some added fuel to the fire."

Nov 16, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown argues an official’s call during the first qua
Nov 16, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown argues an official’s call during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Last season, Fran Brown and his squad of Orange cost the Hurricanes an appearance in the ACC Championship game against SMU, opening a door for the Clemson Tigers to get in the College Football Playoff and win the conference championship game.

Add the most recent recruiting chapter to the Hurricanes' saga of missing out on top South Florida talent. Brown has just snagged one of Mario Cristobal's priority targets, Calvin Russell. This game will have a lot of emotions behind it, as well as a revenge-type feeling.

Miami has to beat the Orange this season especially if they have goals to make the College Football Playoff for the first time this season, as well as making an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football