Everything Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Said Following Loss To No. 6 Miami
The disastrous season continues for the Florida State Seminoles as they loss for the first time in four seasons to the Miami Hurricanes 36-14.
Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell continues to try and find answer for his program, but running into the buzzsaw that that Hurricanes have turned to will not answer those question. He was disappointed in his post game presser and looks ahead to another team as this season is all but over.
Opening statement…
“First off, just a disappointing result in that game. That game means so much to this program, to the University, to past players, to all Florida State Seminoles and I apologize for the outcome of that game. It’s unfortunate to see some of the same things that have shown up, just some missed opportunities. Give credit, I thought their quarterback did a good job of extending plays. On third downs, they were able to stay on the field and were able to extend drives. [Cam Ward] is a very talented player. We were able to do some good things throughout the game. We had some opportunities to potentially create takeaways but just weren’t able to get off the field in some of those situations. Offensively, we weren’t good enough. Third downs, we are nowhere near where we need to be. We did have some fourth down conversions, but just for us to not be able to get into a rhythm. We had obviously had an important drive there late in the first half. I thought we’d got in a little bit of rhythm there coming into the second half but missed out on some good conversions that we’ve got to have. I thought our preparation this week, I was really hopeful to see a better result than what we just saw. Ultimately, it still comes down to all of us having to be better and, like I told my players, it starts with me. I’ve got to be better for them. I’ve got to continue to help push them, guide them and build confidence in areas that maybe were lacking. And just some of the routine things that we are not doing a good enough job in. We’re not seeing the results and the consistency in that application throughout the game. Players, coaches, everybody involved. It’s unfortunate to have the result we did tonight. There’s a standard and expectation that we need to live up to and fulfill and, right now, we’re not doing that. We have to continue to respond to challenge and adversity and being in a place that no one wants to be in. But we still get a choice. We get the choice of how we’re going to show up. We get the choice of how we’re going to work. We get the choice of pouring into each other and I do believe in what this team is going to choose and how they’re going to continue to push forward. That’s what we can control. That’s what we have in front of us. That’s going to be the expectation. It’s got to be all of us. Some guys are getting opportunities. Some guys are limited in their roles just because of some of the things we need to see them grow into and we believe that they can. But we have got to make sure that we’re showing up and we’re going and doing that and all of us just getting better for the next opportunity ahead.”
On the plan for the quarterback position…
“The play going in was roughly third, potentially four series there for Luke. I did want to get him in the game. I didn’t like what I’d seen. Luke is still, I mean he’s doing a really good job. He’s learning a lot in each of those games, situations and scenarios that show up are going to be monumental for him and his future. When he went in, obviously he was able to create some things with his legs, drove us down, able to get in the endzone. And then wanted to get to continue to give him a few series and then opportunities there when we got into the fourth quarter. We knew it was going to be one of those situations where we are going to have to probably try and push a little bit faster in certain things. Obviously, we went back with Brock there. I think both those guys, a redshirt freshman and a freshman, they are learning on the run and both those guys are supporting each other in it and both of those guys are working really hard to improve. I mean, obviously, our passing game tonight was not very good and there's a lot of different factors that can go into that, but I did like the way that those guys, the things that they were seeing, the things that they were working to communicate. There are some things that we missed. But those guys are going to get better and I’m very excited about both of them and I appreciate their approach to how we’re operating, what we’re doing and just trying to help put them in the best position that we can.”
On trouble snapping the ball…
“[Maurice Smith] has played a lot of football for us. I’ll have to go back and see exactly what that number count was. Obviously, there were some fundamental things that we have got to be better on, but you know and he’s done everything. He’s started three plus years for us. There are some challenging looks that we get that you know that he has got to be able to move and snap and I have to go back and see just exactly what those, what those numbers were.”