Florida State at No. 3 Miami: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

How 'bout them Canes?

The No. 3-ranked Miami Hurricanes are on an absolute roll as they start the season and remain undefeated atop the ACC. At 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the Hurricanes are still in the driver's seat, controlling their own destiny as we near the midpoint of the season.

Now, after a bye week that gave many injured Hurricanes much-needed rest, it's time for Hard Rock Stadium to open its doors again as Miami hosts its in-state, in-conference rival, the Florida State Seminoles.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell is firmly in the hot seat, and the team hasn't started the season off on the right foot. The Seminoles need a signature win, and they'll try to get it against Miami. FSU hopes that the Hurricanes walk into Saturday's game a bit rusty after a week off, and it's up the The U to ensure that doesn't happen.

🚨👀A Pair of Miami Offensive Weapons Land on AP Midseason All-American List



More Below⬇️: pic.twitter.com/QhC4yb1Cc3 — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 15, 2026

This is Game Central for Week 7 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Weather Updates:

All week, there were weather concerns for Miami and Florida State, but now, with game day here, the weather looks rough early in the afternoon.

Your local boots on ground weather man on the current look in Miami Gardens. pic.twitter.com/Z8jyhIDU20 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 17, 2026

Lightning Rules & Procedure

•The 8-Mile Radius: Play stops immediately if lightning strike occurs inside an 8-mile range.

•The 30-Minute Clock: A mandatory 30-minute delay begins once the strike is detected.

•The Reset Rule: If another lightning strike hits within the 8-mile radius during the countdown, the 30-minute timer resets to zero and starts over.

•Resuming Play: Teams can only return to the field and resume action after a full 30 minutes pass with no new lightning strikes.

Latest Injury News From Florida State at Miami

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

As of Thursday's availability report, the current players listed as OUT for Miami's game against FSU are:



WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

Florida State at No. 3 Miami Game Information

Who: Florida State at No. 3 Miami

When: Saturday, October 17, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney and the rushing attack were electric in the Canes' 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Despite the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13, powered by a strong run game and one of the nation's best defensive lines.

Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing defeat on the road against Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.

Weather: Weather is going to play a huge role this week. At kickoff, forecasts show temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s and a high chance of thunderstorms.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Ahmad Moten Sr., Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez, Third Scroggins III, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Chase Smith | Florida State: Unannounced at the time of print.

How to Watch Florida State at No. 3 Miami

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart on play-by-play, Roddy Jones as the color commentator, and Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for Florida State at No. 3 Miami

Spread: Miami -21.5

Over/Under: 56.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Florida State at No. 3 Miami

With so many injured players out for the season, this is the healthiest Miami has been in quite some time. Defensive anchor Ahmad Moten Sr. should be back to full tilt, and his fellow defensive linemen have become one of the country's more potent units. Miami should win the defensive battle in the trenches pretty handily.

Offensively, Miami will need to plug holes on its offensive line. Another injury reared its head in that unit at arguably the most inopportune time, just as the group was starting to come into its own during the midseason stretch. However, from a talent perspective, Miami should win that battle, too.

In all paper measures of this game, Miami is the better team. But there's a factor that can't be measured on a stat sheet, and that's pure, unadulterated hatred.

This is a rivalry game, no doubt, and in rivalry matchups, the unpredictable can happen. Miami needs to seize control early, no matter what it takes. The only way they can prevent those unpredictable moments is to play their best football from the first snap to the last.

If the U can jump out by a score early, keep their foot on the throttle, and control the pace of the game both offensively and defensively, I see no situation in which that 21.5-point line isn't obliterated.

Florida State at No. 3 Miami Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr. (TBD), Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Florida State

QB: Ashton Daniels, Kevin Sperry, Malachi Marshall

RB: Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., Quintrevion Wisner

X Receiver: Duce Robinson, Teriq Mallory

SL-WR: Jayvan Boggs, Tae'Shaun Gelsey

Z Receiver: Micahi Danzy, Jasen Lopez

TE: Desirrio Riles, Landen Thomas

LT: Xavier Chaplin, Chastan Brown

LG: André Otto, Paul Bowling

C: Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Chavez Thompson

RG: Nate Pabst, Sean Poret

RT: Chimdia Nwaiwu, Jonathan Daniels

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Florida State

DE: Darryl Desir, Deamontae Diggs

NT: Daniel Lyons, Kevin Wynn, Jordan Sanders

DT: Desir Mandrell, Deante McCray

JACK: Rylan Kennedy, Jalen Anderson

WLB: Omar Graham Jr., Mikai Gbayor

MLB: Chris Jones, Izayia Williams

SLB: Blake Nichelson, Caleb LaVallee

LCB: Ja'Bril Rawls, Charles Lester III

SS: Ashlynd Barker, Jordan Crutchfield, Donny Hiebert

FS: CJ Richard Jr., K.J. Kirkland

RCB: Quindarrius Jones, Nehemiah Chandler

NB: Ma'Khi Jones, Ricky Knight III

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Florida State

P: Daniel Hughes, Ethan Post

K: Gabe Panikowski, Conor McAneney

KOS: Conor McAneney, Gabe Panikowski

KO/P Return: Samuel Singleton Jr., Jasen Lopez, Jayvan Boggs, Micahi Danzy

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