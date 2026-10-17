Florida State at No. 3 Miami: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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How 'bout them Canes?
The No. 3-ranked Miami Hurricanes are on an absolute roll as they start the season and remain undefeated atop the ACC. At 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the Hurricanes are still in the driver's seat, controlling their own destiny as we near the midpoint of the season.
Now, after a bye week that gave many injured Hurricanes much-needed rest, it's time for Hard Rock Stadium to open its doors again as Miami hosts its in-state, in-conference rival, the Florida State Seminoles.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell is firmly in the hot seat, and the team hasn't started the season off on the right foot. The Seminoles need a signature win, and they'll try to get it against Miami. FSU hopes that the Hurricanes walk into Saturday's game a bit rusty after a week off, and it's up the The U to ensure that doesn't happen.
This is Game Central for Week 7 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.
Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.
Weather Updates:
All week, there were weather concerns for Miami and Florida State, but now, with game day here, the weather looks rough early in the afternoon.
Lightning Rules & Procedure
•The 8-Mile Radius: Play stops immediately if lightning strike occurs inside an 8-mile range.
•The 30-Minute Clock: A mandatory 30-minute delay begins once the strike is detected.
•The Reset Rule: If another lightning strike hits within the 8-mile radius during the countdown, the 30-minute timer resets to zero and starts over.
•Resuming Play: Teams can only return to the field and resume action after a full 30 minutes pass with no new lightning strikes.
Latest Injury News From Florida State at Miami
If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.
As of Thursday's availability report, the current players listed as OUT for Miami's game against FSU are:
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
Florida State at No. 3 Miami Game Information
Who: Florida State at No. 3 Miami
When: Saturday, October 17, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney and the rushing attack were electric in the Canes' 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Despite the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13, powered by a strong run game and one of the nation's best defensive lines.
Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing defeat on the road against Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.
Weather: Weather is going to play a huge role this week. At kickoff, forecasts show temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s and a high chance of thunderstorms.
Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.
Game Captains: Miami: Ahmad Moten Sr., Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez, Third Scroggins III, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Chase Smith | Florida State: Unannounced at the time of print.
How to Watch Florida State at No. 3 Miami
TV: ESPN (Tom Hart on play-by-play, Roddy Jones as the color commentator, and Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline)
Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)
Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)
Betting Odds for Florida State at No. 3 Miami
Spread: Miami -21.5
Over/Under: 56.5 points
Source: FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Florida State at No. 3 Miami
With so many injured players out for the season, this is the healthiest Miami has been in quite some time. Defensive anchor Ahmad Moten Sr. should be back to full tilt, and his fellow defensive linemen have become one of the country's more potent units. Miami should win the defensive battle in the trenches pretty handily.
Offensively, Miami will need to plug holes on its offensive line. Another injury reared its head in that unit at arguably the most inopportune time, just as the group was starting to come into its own during the midseason stretch. However, from a talent perspective, Miami should win that battle, too.
In all paper measures of this game, Miami is the better team. But there's a factor that can't be measured on a stat sheet, and that's pure, unadulterated hatred.
This is a rivalry game, no doubt, and in rivalry matchups, the unpredictable can happen. Miami needs to seize control early, no matter what it takes. The only way they can prevent those unpredictable moments is to play their best football from the first snap to the last.
If the U can jump out by a score early, keep their foot on the throttle, and control the pace of the game both offensively and defensively, I see no situation in which that 21.5-point line isn't obliterated.
Florida State at No. 3 Miami Depth Charts
OFFENSE
Miami
QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel
RB: Mark Fletcher Jr. (TBD), Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo
TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller
LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
Florida State
QB: Ashton Daniels, Kevin Sperry, Malachi Marshall
RB: Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., Quintrevion Wisner
X Receiver: Duce Robinson, Teriq Mallory
SL-WR: Jayvan Boggs, Tae'Shaun Gelsey
Z Receiver: Micahi Danzy, Jasen Lopez
TE: Desirrio Riles, Landen Thomas
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Chastan Brown
LG: André Otto, Paul Bowling
C: Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Chavez Thompson
RG: Nate Pabst, Sean Poret
RT: Chimdia Nwaiwu, Jonathan Daniels
DEFENSE
Miami
DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis
DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis
CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack
S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Florida State
DE: Darryl Desir, Deamontae Diggs
NT: Daniel Lyons, Kevin Wynn, Jordan Sanders
DT: Desir Mandrell, Deante McCray
JACK: Rylan Kennedy, Jalen Anderson
WLB: Omar Graham Jr., Mikai Gbayor
MLB: Chris Jones, Izayia Williams
SLB: Blake Nichelson, Caleb LaVallee
LCB: Ja'Bril Rawls, Charles Lester III
SS: Ashlynd Barker, Jordan Crutchfield, Donny Hiebert
FS: CJ Richard Jr., K.J. Kirkland
RCB: Quindarrius Jones, Nehemiah Chandler
NB: Ma'Khi Jones, Ricky Knight III
SPECIAL TEAMS
Miami
P: Dylan Joyce
K: Jake Olsen
KOS: Jake Weinberg
KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
Florida State
P: Daniel Hughes, Ethan Post
K: Gabe Panikowski, Conor McAneney
KOS: Conor McAneney, Gabe Panikowski
KO/P Return: Samuel Singleton Jr., Jasen Lopez, Jayvan Boggs, Micahi Danzy
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar